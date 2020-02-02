PEARLAND — More than 100 people attended Unbound Houston’s open house for its new advocacy center Thursday evening in Pearland, Director Kerri Taylor said.
The nonprofit has long been a force for human trafficking prevention and awareness, but the center will add another layer to the organization’s mission, Taylor said.
“We serve survivors from Brazoria, Galveston, Fort Bend and Harris counties,” Taylor said. “We’ve dreamed of having a place where we can serve survivors. A lot of what we’ve done is making people aware, so it’s sort of like a snowball effect the more awareness that builds. We’re really hoping we see these victims sooner so they can get services sooner. It fills me with a lot of hope, the whole reason we’re bringing awareness is so we can bring people to restoration.”
Local law enforcement, victim assistance advocates and educators all came out to tour the facility, which will provide several emergency and non-emergency resources for those who need it most, Taylor said.
Unbound received a $350,000 grant from the governor’s office in order to fund the project and provide for those who’ve been victims of trafficking with a safe haven and resources to rebuild their lives, Taylor said.
“So basically from any setting, any walk of life, people can call our service and we provide anyone in need of emergency shelter some help,” Director of Advocacy Faith Larson said. “We respond within 90 minutes, address immediate concerns and get them to a safe place. Or we can do an intake appointment. The goal is to provide families with case management services, provide in house therapy — we are just trying to let the community know we’re here.”
The team has worked since April 2019 to provide help to those who’ve fallen victim to human trafficking in addition to prevention education, Larson said.
With funds from the governor’s office human trafficking team, the nonprofit has been able to double its staff and add five advocates to the facility, including one who works with adults over 22, Taylor said.
“We’ve been carrying advocacy as best as we could with a limited number of advocates,” Taylor said. “We were notified our project was funded in November and so the staff doubled. Wow, we have 12 people working on all this, five people are advocates, we have a director, three full-time advocates who assist only children and youth and then we hired another full-time advocate for victims that are older than that. I feel really good about our staff.”
While the mission of the organization won’t change, Taylor said she’s been thrilled with new opportunities to further a cause close to her.
“We’re still going to continue to do the things we’ve done well, which is prevention-education,” Taylor said. “But with this final advocacy center, we’re doing the three main things we intended to do. We’ve got some real teeth.”
While this is a worthwhile cause, let's call the funding what it actually is. The "Governor's Grant" is a Taxpayer Funded Subsidy, as are many other "State Grants".
