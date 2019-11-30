SURFSIDE BEACH — While there are fewer tourists walking along its beaches as winter winds gust over the island, those who still want to enjoy the beauty of Surfside Beach can take a driving tour to enjoy the Island of Lights festival all month long, Tourism Committee Chair Michelle Booth said.
The festival will kick off the holiday season with an official tree-lighting at 6 p.m. today at the corner of Bluewater Highway and Highway 332, Booth said.
Several locals will be dressed as Santa Claus as they take part in a small, unofficial pub crawl, Booth said.
Plenty of Christmas carols will be sung during the lighting ceremony, and visitors are welcome to participate, Booth said.
Lights on the island hopefully will bring people to visit and enjoy what Surfside Beach has to offer, Booth said.
“It’s basically whoever is willing to participate and put lights up and decorate the island can do so,” Booth said. “It’s just for people to drive around and enjoy the lights and draw tourists during the offseason.”
Tourists are encouraged to visit their favorite island establishment, whether it’s a restaurant or bar, Booth said.
“It’s kind of fun,” Booth said. “The Tourism Committee will be voting on best business lights — whether it’s a shop or real estate office or bar.”
In its first year, Kitty’s Purple Cow won the award for best lights, owner Carla Dowell said. She hopes as the tradition continues, the island is covered by lights and people come in droves to see.
“I would love to see Christmas lights everywhere, and it would be great to come see people admire all the lights,” Dowell said. “That’s what (the tourist committee) has planned and that’s what I would like to see happen.”
While there’s no specific theme, Dowell said she likes to use a lot of color in her decor.
“This year we’re adding some big snowflakes and twirling lights,” Dowell said. “I think it’s great for tourism and for the island. I think all (the Christmas) events brought some business. I get as close to a Griswald Christmas as I can get.”
Even businesses that don’t participate in the competition see a buzz of tourists on the island during the month of December, said Mike Meadors, owner of Surfside Loco.
“It really brought people to the island last year,” Meadors said. “It’s a well-attended event and it gets people to the island that may not have otherwise come that time of year. Christmas is a big thing for people. I was shocked by the turnout last year, honestly.”
