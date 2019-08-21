FREEPORT — Heavy rains likely contributed to a three-vehicle crash that sent a man to a Houston hospital by medical helicopter, police said.
A 58-year-old Arizona man driving a Ford Ranger pickup eastbound on Highway 332 lost control and started spinning into oncoming traffic about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Freeport Police Detective Clay Hutcherson said. A Kia Sorrento being driven by a 51-year-old Florida man hit the pickup, and in turn, the driver of a Toyota FJ Cruiser rear-ended the Sorrento.
The driver of the Ranger went by helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said. A 50-year-old woman passenger in the pickup was not injured in the collision, police said.
The driver of the Sorrento and the 47-year-old Surfside Beach man driving the Cruiser went by ambulance to CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport hospital in Lake Jackson as a precaution, Hutcherson said.
No one was cited for the accident, Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said.
Clute EMS assisted Freeport police and the Oyster Creek Police Department helped control traffic, Hutcherson said.
The accident blocked Highway 332 for more than 45 minutes, Hutcherson said. It reopened at 11:32 a.m., he said.
