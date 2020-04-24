ANGLETON — When Cole Degges and his bandmates got together to play a show, they didn’t do anything they normally wouldn’t have done anyway, they said. But what might have been an ordinary show to them was something bigger to the food pantries benefiting from it.
“It’s gonna make an immediate difference just having the funding,” Brazosport Cares Executive Director Christy Frey said. “We can get some things in the door pretty immediately that our families have been asking for.”
The concert raised $9,172 for Brazosport Cares Food Pantry in Freeport and for the Interfaith Food Basket in Clute. Divided evenly, each organization received a donation of $4,586.
The Food Basket will benefit from the donation just as much as Brazosport Cares, Executive Director Lisa Owsley said.
“It’s gonna make a huge difference to be able to have the extra income to purchase items that were not readily available from the Houston Food Bank, such as meat, peanut butter, canned meats — those things we can’t get right now,” Owsley said. “It’s gonna make a big difference to help our families and our community.”
Both organizations will be able to stretch that money significantly. Brazosport Cares is able to provide a meal for 45 cents, Frey said. The Food Basket comes in just under that at about 40 cents, Owsley said.
Both pantries work with local grocery stores to buy items in bulk, which allows them to get more for significantly reduced rates. But even the grocery stores have seen a shortage of items, including milk, meat and shelf-stable foods like rice and beans, Frey said.
Brazosport Cares saw an uptick in families requesting assistance as soon as the novel coronavirus crisis took hold, Frey said.
“When this first started, we were seeing like 400 families … so I think kind of that immediate urgency — because the grocery stores were not stocked, and people were losing jobs or not sure if they were gonna lose their job,” Frey said.
Since then, it’s stabilized, and stores are starting to refill their shelves, she said.
The pantry still sees about 250 families weekly, and about 60 percent of those are not part of their regular clientele, Frey said.
“It’s just people that have been laid off, their hours have been reduced — something’s happened,” she said.
The Food Basket is seeing more clients, serving about 60 families every day with an average family size of four, Owsley said. Ordinarily, they might see 40 to 45 families, she said.
“It truly is based on what’s going on in our community,” Owsley said. “When layoffs come up, we both probably see many more clients because they haven’t built in maybe their emergency funds to be able to carry them even though they know that time’s coming.”
Some of the money could be put toward the purchase of hygiene items as well as food, based on what the community need is, Owsley said.
“We’re filling those gaps where the gaps are needed,” Owsley said. “I’m getting phone calls just like Christy is and we’re just filling in those gaps as and when we can.”
But it is challenging, they said.
It’s a challenge Degges and his band members wanted to help meet. They would’ve been happy to just raise $1,500 — but passed that in about three songs, Degges said.
All the band members agree they didn’t do anything other than what they normally would have, getting together to play music.
“It was a strange experience playing for an empty house, but we knew that there were eyes and ears on us from all over the places — literally all over the country,” bassist Brian Casey said. “It was gratifying to know.”
Credit also goes to Adam Robinson, co-owner of the Dirty South, for use of the venue, drummer Clif Custer said.
“Adam’s built a place for musicians to shine and there’s nothing like it,” Degges said.
The band is still overwhelmed with the success of the benefit concert, he said.
“It’s just a testament to our community,” Degges said.
