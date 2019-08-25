ANGLETON
AUGUST 23
10:22 a.m., 1700 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:33 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious vehicle.
12:09 p.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, reckless driving.
1:09 p.m., East Magnolia Street/East Mulberry Street, minor accident.
3:32 p.m., 200 block of West Mulberry Street, major accident.
3:58 p.m., 700 block of East Mulberry Street, reckless driving.
7:34 p.m., 1000 block of South Hampton Drive, fraud.
8:04 p.m., South Velasco Street/FM 220, suspicious circumstances.
9:12 p.m., Alexander Court, suspicious circumstances.
CLUTE
AUGUST 23
2:48 p.m., 1300 block of South Highway 288-B, accident.
4:21 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, criminal trespass.
AUGUST 24
1:02 a.m., 300 block of Avery Street, burglary.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 23
10:48 a.m., 400 block of north Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
3:40 p.m., 1200 block of West Eighth Street, suspicious subject.
6:14 p.m., 1000 block of West 12th Street, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 23
11:41 a.m., 100 block of Wisteria Street/Jasmine Street, suspicious person.
11:43 a.m., Oak Drive, forgery.
12:05 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, fire.
12:26 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, criminal mischief.
1:13 p.m., Oak Drive, forgery.
2:15 p.m., 100 block of Nasturtium Street, burglary.
3:21 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, disorderly conduct.
3:41 p.m., Cranberry Court, forgery.
5:30 p.m., 100 block of Sage Street, sexual assault.
6:51 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332 East, disorderly conduct.
8:21 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, fire.
9:32 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332 East, trespassing.
10:21 p.m., South Parking Place/Center Way, suspicious person.
11:05 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332 East, loud music.
AUGUST 24
12:16 a.m., Lake Road, suspicious activity.
12:39 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332 East, disorderly conduct.
1:18 a.m., 500 block of That Way, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 23
10:16 a.m., 100 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
12:05 p.m., 600 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
