MANVEL — After months of tension between Brazoria County Emergency Services District 3 and its member volunteer fire departments, Dave Ferguson resigned as ESD 3 director this week.
Certified Public Accountant Beth Strope, who has years of government experience and currently oversees the emergency district’s finances, will become the new director, ESD 3 Commissioner Roy Beken said.
“She has a good sense of what we can afford and what we can’t,” Beken said. “I think she’ll be great. She was in government for a long time and she’s absolutely 100 percent honest and straightforward, and I think all of our providers want to hear that.”
When the district’s commissioners had several meetings with Ferguson and recognized they weren’t moving in the same direction, Beken said, the director chose to step down.
“He wanted to expand considerably, and the commissioners are a little more conservative,” Beken said. “With that as a concern, we worked with Mr. Ferguson and he wanted to step aside because he wanted to move really fast, and we wanted to move a little slower.
“The emergency service district in our area is growing really fast, and we realize we have to grow. It’s just that we’re concerned about the resources.”
Concerns over moving in opposite directions were only a part of the reason commissioners believe Ferguson resigned.
“I felt like the director of ESD 3, he wasn’t listening to our first responders,” Brazoria County Pct. 4 Commissioner David Linder said. “These guys are the experts, and they need to listen to our firefighters and first responders. I worked every angle I could to get it resolved and (Ferguson) ended up resigning.”
Iowa Colony Assistant Fire Chief Josh Walters expressed gratitude over the director’s resignation, hailing it in a written statement as a positive step for the district.
“For a long time, we have been in disagreement with the direction our emergency services district was heading,” Walters said. “Tonight our voices were heard and they took a massive step in the right direction.”
Former Demi-John Fire Chief Al Sterkx stepped down in June after expressing concerns to ESD 3 and believing they were being ignored.
After meeting with the district’s board members and being dissatisfied with the results, Sterkx said he could no longer move forward as the fire chief and adequately serve the community.
“They think they have the right answer and we think we have the right answers. But, unfortunately, they have the money and the authority,” Sterkx said in June.
With a new director in place, county and ESD commissioners expressed optimism at improving the relationships with first responders.
“It is virtually impossible for Brazoria County to have fire protection and emergency services without volunteers,” Linder said. “And in this day and time, it’s harder to do it, so the ones we do have, we need to support them.”
