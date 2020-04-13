Wes Puderbaugh and Kaylena Ainsworth planned for their wedding for more than a year. The dress was picked, hundreds of guests were set to arrive at the perfect venue, then a global pandemic objected.
Originally scheduled for March 26, Puderbaugh and Ainsworth of Sweeny thought they would have already experienced the happiest day of their lives.
“We met at a dance hall and became friends first,” Ainsworth said. “We started dating in August two years ago and last February he proposed.”
A week before the wedding day, the soon-to-be bride was devastated when the COVID-19 forced her wedding at The Springs in Angleton to be postponed.
“I was with my parents when I heard about the wedding being postponed,” Ainsworth said. “I was shocked and heartbroken with the anxiety of finding a new date and worrying if all the guests could still come.”
With an ever-changing news cycle and the fear of an incurable virus, Puderbaugh had to consult his fiancee and move to plan B.
“I was more heartbroken for Kaylena,” Puderbaugh said. “We wanted all the family there. This is not just for us but for our parents joining together as a family.”
He thought of other ways to make their happy day become a reality, but as the virus worsened, so did the chances of a backup ceremony.
“(Going to) the Justice of Peace was never really an option,” Puderbaugh said. “I was saying we could do it at our property. I was being hard-headed and didn’t feel the seriousness of it. I just didn’t want to believe it.”
Ainsworth’s mother had already spent thousands of dollars for the wedding. Puderbaugh knew his future mother-in-law’s money and time was going to waste if the wedding moved to be on their property, he said.
At the end of the day, nothing was going to fully satisfy them without their closest families and friends in attendance.
Ainsworth also knew the wedding could not happen without one special guest, she said.
“I would have to have my grandpa there,” Ainsworth said. “He is in a nursing home right now and we both wanted him there. My grandma passed in August and I want one of my grandparents to be there.”
As the uncertainty settled in, the young couple had to adjust things quickly.
“We definitely have had arguments over the stress of this,” Puderbaugh said. “We have had to find bartenders and reschedule the catering and pick a new date with The Springs. It was hard to order new invitations. It’s been a rollercoaster.”
Everything has been paid for and no extra charges have been placed, Ainsworth said.
The wedding is now set for May 7 at The Springs and remain optimistic for that date. They thanked everyone at The Springs for working with them and being flexible and reliable.
“I know it will make us stronger and make the day more meaningful,” Puderbaugh said. “No matter what time we get married, it will happen.”
The couple will have a navy blue and maroon color scheme with eight groomsmen and bridesmaids, Ainsworth said. The ceremony will feature a rustic look with casual boots and jeans attire with maroon flowers and sunflowers, she said.
“If we can come through this, we can get through anything,” Ainsworth said.
