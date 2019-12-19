DANBURY — The newly selected Danbury police chief would like to see 24-hour coverage for the city sometime in the future, he said.
Currently a Flatonia Police Department sergeant, Mark Pritchard formerly served as police chief for Moulton, a small town between Flatonia and Shiner that mirrors Danbury’s size, Mayor Melinda Strong said.
He will be begin duty and be sworn in Jan. 6, Strong said.
Pritchard has almost two decades of experience as a police officer and police chief, which is why the city was comfortable selecting him through four rounds of interviews and about 20 candidates, Strong said.
“He’s already been a police chief before,” Strong said. “He’s the only one that had prior experience, and he had no lapse in service. All the things he dealt with in Moulton and Flatonia, we have here.”
Getting to know the people of Danbury as well as the city is something Pritchard is looking forward to, he said.
“The challenges of working in a new city, trying to figure out the city and the people,” Pritchard said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know people and figure out what they’re about.”
Serving as Moulton’s police chief for six years, Pritchard said he sees similarities between the two cities.
Understanding smaller cities come equipped with fewer employees, Pritchard would still like to see 24-hour coverage of the area, he said.
“Not having 24-hour coverage bothers me because regardless who’s on duty, anything that happens inside the city is my responsibility,” Pritchard said. “I would love to have 24-hour coverage and I worked to make Moulton a 24-hour city. But I’m looking forward to getting over there and getting started.”
The position was budgeted at $64,000, a significant increase from the previous chief’s salary and something council discussed during its budget hearing this summer.
Pritchard will be an at-will employee and did not sign a contract, Strong said.
“He’s already familiar with code enforcement, animal control — he’s familiar with all of it,” Strong said. “We’ll be happy for him to come aboard.”
