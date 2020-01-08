Too soon to tell severity of flu season
Toward the end of December, the CDC reported seasonal influenza activity nationwide was high and continually increasing. Closer to home, Brazoria County Health Department officials report it’s too soon to tell what the numbers look like for Brazoria County.
“The way it’s reported to us during holidays when schools are out — the numbers we get are not terribly reliable,” said Lanny Brown, Brazoria County Health Department public health emergency preparedness manager. “I can’t tell you whether it’s really up or down or not at this point.”
Work ongoing on Lotus Street
Residents on some sections of Lotus Street decided they’d rather enjoy the holiday season and push off construction until after the new year, and that work has begun, Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne said.
This project tears up half of a street and replaces it before shifting to replace the other half of the street, Engineering Technician Eddie Herrera said.
This work is part of a bigger project updating older infrastructure in the Woodland Park subdivision, Herrera said.
This project is going in phases on Lotus, which started with the segment that will be closed for at least seven weeks since the beginning of December between Maple and South Yaupon streets, Herrera said.
The final lines of Lotus lanes are stabilized, which means they will be ready to pour concrete there soon, Herrera said at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
Surfside Beach restaurant closes for renovations
The popular Surfside Beach restaurant Sharkies Beach Bar and Grill, known for its involvement in festive local pub crawls and open mic nights, announced Sunday it was closing for a short time for renovations.
The restaurant will be closed until Friday for “some long overdue renovations” the venue announced in a written statement.
The restaurant apologized in a written statement for its short notice but will be open by this weekend, according to the statement.
