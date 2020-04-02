ALVIN
Amidst the closures of local churches, residents are still finding ways to safely congregate and grow their faith.
“Bringing people together builds strength,” event organizer Laura Espinoza said. “The more prayer we give, He will know that we care about Him and we are thinking of Him.”
A group of residents gathered in the parking lot of the Alvin Community College for a service entirely from their vehicles Tuesday evening. The event was not associated with the college and Alvin Police Department encouraged attendees to stay in their cars and follow the Stay Safe at Home order.
Espinoza used a Facebook page to invite her neighbors to the parking lot music service.
“I just wanted to worship God because He’s done so much,” Espinoza said. “We’re going through a tough time and we need to dedicate time to worshipping Him.”
Although the attendees were in their cars, Espinoza felt the togetherness as if they were in a regular church service, she said.
Once people gathered, Espinoza played worship music over a large speaker.
“We played general worship songs but more specifically the songs ‘Way Maker’ and ‘My Heart is Yours’,” she said.
Attendees were of different denominations and churches.
“The Lord is going to bring people together,” attendee Mary Ramos said. “I feel like He wants everyone’s eyes to be opened and to calm down and come together.”
Since the closing of in-person church services, residents say they have not been able to connect with their fellow church members.
“It’s been really difficult not being able to see my church family,” Ramos said. “I’m so used to seeing them. It’s strange not being able to fellowship with them.”
Attendee Kara Hicks believes this is a time to reflect and look toward the future.
“It’s great, it is amazing to see people coming together,” Hicks said. “Now we can refocus. We have this idea of what we think every day should be about, it’s really not.”
Although about 40 people showed up, Hicks believes there could be more in attendance.
“We can lose everything in a second,” Hicks said. “It’s great to see everyone coming together and worshipping.”
Espinoza’s Facebook post garnered lots of attention on social media.
“Coming out just seemed like the right thing to do,” Alvin resident Kim Rabbitt said.
Her husband Michael Rabbitt attended with her.
“We want to get back to a normal life,” Michael Rabbitt said. “It doesn’t look like it’s going to end anytime soon.”
For the Rabbitts, the car service was a new concept.
“We’ve never been to anything like this before,” Kim Rabbitt said. “We would attend a social distancing service again.”
