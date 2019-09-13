Brazoria County’s property tax rate will continue its current downward trend in the upcoming fiscal year after commissioners approved the 2019-20 tax rate.
Tuesday morning, the county commissioners met to discuss various topics, including the adoption of the proposed budget for the coming year and the tax rate of 41.5 cents for every $100 of appraised property value. This rate is equal to the effective tax rate, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
This rate is down 1.3 cents from last year’s rate and 8.3 cents from the county’s 2015 rate of 49.9 cents per $100. That is a decrease of 17 percent in the span of five years, according to meeting documents.
This continuous decline in the rate is accredited to the recent growth of the economy in the area. Sebesta said the tax rate is part of a simple equation; value multiplied by the tax rate equals the amount of taxes paid. So as the value of the economy goes up, the tax rate goes down, Sebesta said.
“As long as the economy stays good, then we should be able to continue this trend, but we all know that some point in time there will be a hiccup,” Sebesta said.
He referenced previous hiccups in the tax rate that occurred in 2003 and 2008. These blimps are cyclical and cannot necessarily be avoided but commissioners are going to continue working hard to keep up the trend, Sebesta said.
Court Commissioner Stacy Adams said he thinks the proposed debt rate is impressive.
The debt rate makes up for 3.4 cents of the total property tax rate, Sebesta said.
It is less than 10 percent of the total tax rate, which is low when compared with bigger cities’ rates that tend to be in the 40 to 60 percent range, Adams said.
During the meeting, a public hearing on the proposed budget for the upcoming year was opened and closed without any comments.
This budget includes plans for parking lots and salary increases for employees who are eligible, County Auditor Connie Garner said.
“Planned capital expenditures are included in the 2020 budget. Parking lots at the courthouse as well as architectural and engineer fees for the new courthouse expansion and renovations are included,” Garner said.
The process of forming the budget began in late spring and was deliberated and presented to the public in multiple hearings, according to meeting documents.
“It is important that we are good stewards of the county funds. Although the process is time-consuming, all Commissioners Court members take the process very seriously,” Sebesta said.
The budget and tax rate were approved by the county commissioners and will go into effect on Oct. 1, Sebesta said.
