West Columbia
Water well No. 4 discussions continue
West Columbia city council will meet tonight to discuss a pay request for a SCADA System for water wells No. 1, 3 and 4 as well as pump controls for water well No. 4 during their monthly meeting.
The council previously decided to make a partial payment to Mercer Controls for the SCADA System and pump controls for water well No. 4 in order to guarantee the project’s functionality before paying the entire cost.
The council will also discuss and possibly award an extension on a solid waste contract or authorize sending it out for bids.
The council will meet at 512 E. Brazos St. at 7 p.m. Monday.
