LAKE JACKSON — It’s time to pull out Trivial Pursuit and brush up on useless knowledge, because the BASF Planetarium’s Scholastic Bowl is right around the corner.
The Scholastic Bowl is the planetarium’s primary fundraiser for the year, said Wes Copeland, executive director of the Center for the Arts and Sciences, of which the planetarium is a member.
“They really do put the ‘fun’ in ‘fundraiser’ on that,” Copeland said.
This year’s Scholastic Bowl will be at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Freeport LNG Theater, inside the Center for the Arts and Sciences at 400 College Blvd. in Clute.
“The sponsorship money that people pay to play goes toward purchasing new shows, especially school shows that we use with public schools and special children’s groups,” said Judi James, the planetarium’s director. “Those are the full-dome films that are of high quality … that’s the No. 1 thing that things get spent for.”
The fundraiser helps ensure planetarium tickets and programs are accessible and affordable to the entire community and out-of-town visitors, Copeland said.
Adults and high school students interested in competing in the trivia contest are welcome to register in teams of four, for $100 per team. Individual members of the audience are welcome to participate for $5.
Because it’s meant to be a lighthearted event, teams often take the opportunity to have fun, whether by pretending to be very competitive with one another, wearing silly hats or coming in dancing to music, James said.
Prizes, too, are just silly little things, she said.
“There’s no big prize because the money goes back into our program,” James said.
The bowl will include three rounds of trivia questions, and at the end of each round, scores will be tallied to see how each team is faring.
“They have questions that concern both the Center for the Arts and Sciences and things that happened locally, so there’s always an encouragement to read The Facts’… because there are guaranteed to be questions about that,” Copeland said.
Every question in the third round comes from what’s reported in the local newspaper, a tradition in place since the Scholastic Bowl began, James said.
“The founders of the contest really felt strongly about local newspapers,” she said.
In addition to community-based questions, basic trivia topics can come from pop culture, science, the arts — “everything you could imagine,” Copeland said.
At the end of each round, competitors can buy the answers, James said.
“Everything costs,” she said. “It’s a very small fee. We try to make as much as we can.”
While the Scholastic Bowl is a fundraiser, it’s not just about raising money — it’s also about the Brazosport community.
“It’s a real gift of love from the people who do it,” James said. “For our community, for the planetarium and our outreach to families.”
Participants are encouraged to register online at bcfas.org/event/scholastic-bowl-2020. For information, call 979-265-7661.
