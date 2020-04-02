Though April Fools’ Day is typically a day for jokes, there are some things that aren’t funny to Texas students and parents this year, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen said.
A link titled “Texas Students Will Repeat Current Grade for 2020-2021 school year” shared through texts and social media Wednesday were generated by a prank website, Bonnen said in a statement.
“It is an April Fools’ Day joke being generated by a prank website,” the statement said. “And it’s not a funny one during a time when misinformation is already running rampant and legitimate resources are stretched thin.”
He encouraged readers to help dispel the myth.
FICTION: Students will repeat their current grades next school year.
FACT: Texas schools are canceled in person until May 1, but local districts are continuing distance learning.
TAKING ADVANTAGE
Bad people will always try to take advantage of the vulnerable by tricking them into giving away banking or other personal information, and a report from a Clute resident proves they will use the COVID-19 pandemic to their advantage, Clute Police Chief James Fitch said.
There have been reports of people receiving texts, emails and phone calls asking to verify banking information to deposit the government stimulus check, but this is not how the IRS would ever gather information, Fitch said.
“Never give any bank information, any Social Security information or any personal information over the phone to anybody,” he said.
Never provide anyone identifying information before first contacting your banking institution with the contact information they have provided you when you opened your account, Clute police said in a statement.
FICTION: The IRS might request banking information by text message, email and phone to provide government stimulus checks.
FACT: The IRS will not request personal information in this manner and you should never provide personal information by phone.
NO SOLICITING
Alvin residents reported door-to-door solicitors currently in Alvin selling “cleaning supplies” and other items or services, but this is not allowed in the city at this time, the Alvin Police Department announced.
Soliciting in the City of Alvin requires a permit, but there are no active permits and the issuance of permits has been suspended during the Stay Safe at Home order, according to the statement. Anyone contacted by a door-to-door solicitor within the city limits should call Alvin police at 281-388-4370.
FICTION: Solicitors are selling useful cleaning supplies door-to-door in Alvin.
FACT: There is not soliciting allowed without a permit and no permits issued during the Stay Safe at Home order.
