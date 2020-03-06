DANBURY — Danbury fired its city secretary, a decision that divided City Council and prompted longtime Councilman Bill Turnipseed to resign on the spot.
Council voted during its special meeting Monday night to terminate Moira Ginther’s employment because of “incompetency,” though two council members and the police chief argued she made mistakes and just needed further training.
The city hired Ginther on Nov. 15, 2018.
Her termination was based on three charges: improperly running criminal background checks on city council member candidates before last year’s municipal election, planning to do the same this election cycle and mishandling a bank deposit in excess of $2,000, City Attorney Laurence Boyd said.
The council had a three-hour for-cause hearing regarding Ginther’s employment Monday, the first two and a half in public session at her request.
Council members Brenda Mulligan and Heather Martin saw Ginther improperly running background checks on city council candidates before last year’s municipal elections, they testified, and believe she planned to do the same this election cycle.
Martin witnessed Ginther running background checks on her and Mulligan, as well as other council members, Martin said.
“She was saying that there was a reason, that she knew, that she was running the background checks, but she just wasn’t sure what that reason was,” Martin said. “But she was sure that she was going to come up with it before it was time to run for this election cycle.”
Mulligan also witnessed Ginther running background checks and told the secretary she shouldn’t be running background checks, Mulligan said.
Ginther did not explicitly claim she was going to run the background checks, but that they were going to be run, Ginther responded when Boyd asked if she had any questions.
Mayor Melinda Strong received a letter from Ginther formally notifying her of the background check situation and that Ginther felt she was lacking in needed training, Strong said.
“I did not have training with council elections and only went to a six-hour seminar last year,” Strong testified that Ginther said in her letter. “The council refuses to approve appropriate training.”
If Ginther was misguided due to lack of training, it should have been the city’s responsibility to remedy this issue, Councilwoman Sue Powell said.
“You all should think about how we’re responsible for not only the city, but our city employees,” Powell said. “I just want to say that Moira was following suit.”
Strong accused Ginther of mishandling a bank deposit.
Ginther left a bank deposit unsecured on a table Feb. 14, Strong said. The room where the deposit was found had been locked the evening before, she testified.
Police Chief Mark Pritchard said at 5 p.m. Feb. 14, the office was locked, Ginther was the last person out of the office and he was the last person out of the building.
“That was in a secure office the entire weekend, when no one else was here,” Pritchard said.
The problem should have been dealt with through extra training, not termination, Pritchard told The Facts while he was outside of closed-door council discussions.
“Mistakes were made, but I don’t believe they were on a basis to get terminated over,” Pritchard said. “She had no municipal training. We just needed better systems in place.”
Pritchard announced his resignation Wednesday, effective March 13.
The discussion about this termination was necessary to ensure the integrity of the position, Martin said.
“I’m sorry if anyone in this room wants to portray this as a witch hunt because it is not. It truly is not,” Martin said. “It just wasn’t appropriate.”
When it was time to vote for Ginther’s verdict, Turnipseed requested a roll call vote. Councilman Coby Pruitt, Martin and Mulligan voted in favor of termination, while Turnipseed and Powell voted against it.
Shortly after the vote, Turnipseed wrote a resignation letter, got up and threw his City Hall keys and letter on the table where council sat.
“I’m a longtime council member who’s had enough,” Turnipseed said by phone Thursday. “I’m still going to be active in the community, as I always was, but I’m just not going to be sitting behind that table and taking undeserved abuse.”
“I feel she was treated unfairly and that it could have been handled much better. She did make a mistake, but to me it wasn’t worthy of firing,” he said.
Turnipseed’s seat will remain vacant until May’s election since it already is on the ballot, Strong said. The formal acceptance of Turnipseed’s resignation as well as any plans to replace the city secretary will be enacted in the next council meeting, which is not yet scheduled, Strong said.
“We’re having an election in May, and his seat was up for election then anyway, so we’ll just let that public election fill the spot,” Strong said by phone Thursday.
Turnipseed and Powell had both decided not to seek reelection in May. Voters will choose from among Allen Brown, Butch Peterson, Chris Holcomb and Craig Peavy to fill the two seats.
