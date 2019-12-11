RICHWOOD — The city might replace one park with a new one, but council wants to see some price tags associated with it first.
There are “many moving pieces” associated with the old City Hall property at 215 Halbert St., the volunteer fire department across the street and Freedom Park next door to them, interim City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said.
Angleton Real Estate appraised that land at $30,000, Koskiniemi said, and it is zoned as commercial but could be changed to residential to allow for a single-family home.
City Council, with the absence of Councilman Mike Johnson, unanimously decided at its meeting Monday evening to list that property for sale.
The fire department used the land at 215 Halbert St. for overflow parking, Chief Clint Kocurek said, so council’s agenda also had them consider whether they would decommission Freedom Park and move the monuments elsewhere to provide the fire department space for parking and training.
They would build a nice fence and not disturb neighbors in any new way, Kocurek said.
While Freedom Park is home to some important memorials for the city, it won’t be much of a loss from an amenity standpoint, Public Works Director Clif Custer said.
“There’s not really green space for amenities for kids to utilize,” he said.
There was a gazebo at the park at some point, but it became dilapidated and was bulldozed, Custer said.
That leaves the question of where to relocate the memorials, which council delayed answering Monday. One option would be the old pool site on Oyster Creek Drive, where Keep Richwood Beautiful hopes to open a community garden, Executive Director Kimberly Mayer said.
The property is already a busy area with houses nearby, so it could be a quite popular and visible park, Mayer said.
Keep Richwood Beautiful would implement the community garden in phases, Mayer said, starting in April with a sign one is coming.
“I want to make this a big deal,” Mayer said.
The second phase would move the flag poles and memorial benches over from Freedom Park, she said, and phase three would start the groundwork.
It’s important the families of those memorialized are notified of the change and another service dedicates them in their new location, Mayor Steve Boykin said.
If council approves the usage of the site, Keep Richwood Beautiful will have town hall meetings to see what would work best, since it will require volunteers and community help, Mayer said.
They could potentially sell raised garden boxes to residents and make them responsible for weeding and working or sponsorships to local businesses, she said.
“I really want to see this take place,” Mayer said.
This wasn’t presented with any price tags, Councilman Mark Brown said. There are five lots that could be appraised and sold commercially at that site, he said.
“I would love to do it, I would just need to understand, from a fiscal point of view, does it make sense to do it?” Brown said.
Brown said he would love to do nice things for the city, but the city has some issues to resolve first.
Councilman Matt Yarborough, who is also a firefighter, said he doesn’t understand why these decisions have to hinge on each other. Koskiniemi said if Freedom Park is decommissioned, there should be a new location for the memorials.
Yarborough made a motion to repurpose the Oyster Creek property for Keep Richwood Beautiful’s community garden, but it died for lack of a second.
Brown made a motion to table the agenda items regarding decommissioning Freedom Park and relocating memorials, turning former Freedom Park property over to the fire department and the rezoning process of the old pool site on Oyster Creek Drive. The motion passed, though Yarborough voted against it.
Staff agreed to get appraisals for the Oyster Creek property and the items will be on the next council agenda.
