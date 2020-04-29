Velasco Drainage District will continue virtual meetings and safe in-person operations going for as long as necessary, officials said.
The Velasco Drainage District board met April 20 and agreed to keep their safety measures in place until further notice.
Meeting protocols and other responses to the COVID-19 pandemic will continue through the end of the month and will be revisited at their next meeting May 5, Assistant Superintendent David Youngblood said.
“We’re currently working as a skeleton crew with a minimum of 10 employees working for one week, and then the rest of their crews are off for two weeks, and then they alternate over three shifts,” Youngblood said.
Chairman George Kidwell said that the entire team is working to maintain safety, following Gov. Greg Abbott’s recommendations.
“We’ll wait to further discuss the governor’s edict that he talked out yesterday,” Kidwell said. “And we check our employees’ temperatures every day and every night, and our employees are expected to take their own temperatures every night at home, as well as maintain safe social distancing.”
The number of people working on projects is currently minimized and spread out.
“We’ve minimized most of our jobs to just one person working on it by themselves, and we’ve been maintained that distance,” Kidwell said. “And we disinfect our office buildings every night and every day, including tabletops, storage, bathrooms, every day.”
The next board meeting will be by teleconference, Kidwell said.
Anyone interested in joining the Velasco Drainage District Meeting on May 5 may dial toll-free 1-866-899-4679, and the access code is 852-014-909. For information and meeting updates, visit www.velascodrainagedistrict.com.
