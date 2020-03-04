Courtney Gilbert easily dispatched a pair of Republican primary opponents to secure her party’s nomination for the Brazoria County Court-at-Law No. 1 seat.
Gilbert received 21,789 votes, or 67.04 percent, in Tuesday’s primary to 6,993 or 21.52 percent for Dora L. Bonner, and 3,720 or 11.45 percent for Sandra Oballe, according to final, unofficial results released Tuesday night by the Brazoria County Elections Division.
Her margin of victory means she will not need to spend money or energy on a runoff election.
Gilbert will go on to face Democratic candidate Terence Norman in November to fill the unexpired term vacated by Greg Hill, who sought a seat in Congress just months into his four-year term.
“I am honored to be the Republican candidate for judge for County Court at Law No. 1,” Gilbert said. “Thank you, Brazoria County, for your vote and your trust, and I look forward to victory in November.”
Gilbert, a prosecutor for Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office, challenged her opponents on their experience, voting records and party standing.
“My opponents’ voting records reveal that they do not support the Republican Party,” Gilbert said Tuesday afternoon, while people were still voting. “Further, I believe in the Republican judicial philosophy to protect the Constitution and faithfully enforce the law as written.”
Runner-up Bonner, a Clute attorney, previously sought judgeships for County Court at Law No. 1 and County Court at Law No. 3. She shared that she ran for the position with the goal of making a difference in young people’s lives.
“If I could make a difference in a young person’s life, that’s certainly what God put me on this Earth for,” Bonner said. “In this role as a court-intermediate, I would like to try to redirect people that are in the criminal system, before they get to the point of no return.”
Gilbert also shared that she ran with the goal making a difference in juvenile livelihood.
“The juvenile court system needs to offer rehabilitation and hold those accountable who do not comply with the treatment plan,” Gilbert said. “In addition to the treatment plan, I would like to see the juveniles’ family incorporated more.”
Bonner conceded her loss with less than one fourth of the total votes.
“Congratulations to her, and I fully hope that she gets what she expects, and more,” Bonner said.
Oballe, an Angleton attorney, did not respond to multiple requests for comment Tuesday evening.
