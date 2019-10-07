CLUTE
OCTOBER 5
4:32 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
5:34 p.m., 400 block of North Highway 288-B, reckless driving.
5:35 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:27 p.m., 600 block of CR 288, noise complaint.
8:43 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:43 p.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, disturbance.
OCTOBER 6
1:27 a.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:18 a.m., 400 block of Lakeview Drive, shots fired.
2:58 a.m., 800 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:17 a.m., 600 block of Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
OCTOBER 5
12:35 a.m., West Fourth Street, minor accident.
6:08 a.m., 100 block of East 5th Street, accident.
10:09 a.m., 900 block of West 2nd Street, criminal mischief.
2:42 p.m., 1500 block of Lafitte Street, criminal mischief.
5:22 p.m., 1500 block of West 7th Street, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
7:18 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious subject.
LAKE JACKSON
OCTOBER 5
5:20 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 East, disorderly conduct.
5:40 p.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Dixie Drive, suspicious activity.
5:42 p.m., 200 block of Almond Drive, suspicious activity.
9:01 p.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, reckless driver.
7:46 p.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:22 p.m., 400 block of north Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
11:11 p.m., 500 block of Walnut Street/Moss Rose Lane, disorderly conduct.
11:43 p.m., 100 block of Daffodil Street, disorderly conduct.
OCTOBER 6
12:16 a.m., 600 block of That Way, suspicious activity.
12:19 a.m., Lake Road, suspicious activity.
1:27 a.m., 600 block of Highway 332 East, suspicious activity.
1:29 a.m., 400 block of This Way, suspicious person.
1:46 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332 East, suspicious activity.
2:20 a.m., Poinsettia Street, disorderly conduct.
2:34 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
2:45 a.m., 300 block of This Way, suspicious activity.
3:47 a.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, suspicious person.
4:41 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
OCTOBER 5
11:41 p.m., 700 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious person.
OCTOBER 6
12:17 a.m., 400 block of Humble Street, accident.
2:08 a.m., 1300 block of North 13th Street, suspicious vehicle.
