ANGLETON — Federal authorities have told a church it must stop selling a substance deemed dangerous out of fear it could target people’s coronavirus fears.
The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter Wednesday to Genesis II Church of Health and Healing to stop selling its Miracle Mineral Solution, which remains touted on the church’s website. The solution is made of chlorine dioxide, the letter says, which is a poisonous substance.
Genesis II Church of Health and Healing has locations around the world, and the Rev. Shane Hawkins is listed as its leader in Brazoria County. He could not be reached for comment, and a Google posting for the Angleton branch of the church shows it as permanently closed.
Hawkins promoted the same product three years ago through the local church. The Harris County District Attorney’s office ordered him to cease and desist promoting and distributing it shortly after reports of a Houston-area woman dying after using the Miracle Mineral Solution.
Wednesday’s order was issued after the church organization claimed the Miracle Mineral Solution could be a cure for COVID-19.
“This should wipe it out this flu-like virus that many are being scared with its presence in this world,” the website states of the Miracle Mineral Solution.
Chlorine dioxide products have not been shown to be safe and effective for any use, including COVID-19, but these products continue to be sold as a remedy for treating autism, cancer, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis and flu, among other conditions, despite their harmful effects, the FDA said..
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta has heard of an array of fake medicinal products online and via social media, he said, and he urges people to avoid using these products.
“I think in this time of uncertainty, people are always looking for answers,” Sebesta said. “And there are always people who are looking to take advantage of people’s fears to make a dollar without any regard for whether they are harming people or not.”
The Miracle Mineral Solution sounds like this is one of those instances, he said.
The county had not yet been directly alerted of the issue, said Brazoria Police Chief Neal Longbotham.
“The church is in an unincorporated district,” Longbotham said. “So I’ll do everything within my jurisdiction to make sure no one gets affected by this fake medicine.”
On Wednesday, the FDA gave the church 48 hours to stop promoting the products. As of Thursday evening, the products remain listed on the church’s website.
The FDA is not aware of any scientific evidence supporting the safety or effectiveness of Miracle Mineral Solution products, despite claims that the solution has antimicrobial, antiviral and antibacterial properties, the agency states. The FDA encourages consumers to talk to a health care professional about preventing and treating medical conditions or diseases.
Adverse effects of drinking chlorine dioxide products, according to teh FDA, include: Respiratory failure; changes in the electrical activity of the heart; life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration; acute liver failure; low blood cell counts, due to the destruction of red blood cells faster than the body can make them; severe vomiting; and severe diarrhea.
