LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College helps make communities better. That was the message Magnolia President Doug McNamee left community members with after his hourlong speech Thursday that kicked off the Women’s Lecture Series at Dow Academic Center.
A former Lake Jackson resident who now lives in Waco, McNamee appeared on the pilot episode of HGTV’s popular show “Fixer Upper.” He maintained contact with Chip and Joanna Gaines, who later hired him to run their famed Magnolia company.
Hosted by the Brazosport College Foundation, the Women’s Lecture Series is in its 11th season of bringing innovative speakers to the area, said foundation Vice President Tracee Watts.
The gathering gives area women a chance to learn, fellowship and see a variety of speakers in an intimate setting, said Jill Farmer, an Angleton resident who has attended several lectures.
“I just like to support women’s issues and keep up with what’s going on,” Farmer said. “I like the variety of art. It’s educational, it’s entertaining. “There’s about three or four a year and you get to meet people you don’t see all the time.”
As lunch was served in the large hall of the college, residents listened to McNamee speak about Magnolia’s upcoming projects and future plans.
“I wanted to share with you how important and impactful communities like this are,” McNamee said about Brazoria County.
He went on to discuss how the area’s culture shaped him into being fit to lead a company that also reflects integrity and community.
Jan McConnell, a founding member of the Women’s Lecture Series, said she knew McNamee as a little boy who attended her church, and she thought his role in Waco might be a fun and interesting topic of discussion.
“I feel like this series is an opportunity for women in the community to hear from speakers that are nationally known,” McConnell said. “When I saw on Instagram that Doug had taken the position at Magnolia a year and a half ago, I felt like, not only would the subject be interesting to some of the people in the community, but also, his perspective from growing up here would be an added blessing to the ladies.”
The next two speakers in the series will be Pulitzer Prize winner Bill Dedman on Feb. 6 and retired Secret Service agent Kathryn Childers on April 2.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.