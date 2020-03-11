Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing, Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332 E. Bring snack to share. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Lake Jackson Garden Club: 9:30 a.m. in the meeting room at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. “History of Nash Prairie and Other Dumb Luck Stories” presented by Susan Conaty. Public welcome. Email lakejackson gardenclubtx@yahoo.com.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Early literacy program for newborns up to age 2 including songs, rhymes and a story. Followed by stay and play. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Includes stories, music, movement and a craft for children. Theme is “Colors.” Call 979-415-2590.
Thursday
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Way Past Prime Time Players Workshop Rehearsal: 6:30 p.m. today and Friday at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Ages 55 and up. Culmination of seven-week workshop. Call Jean Warren at 979-665-8307.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Wee Read: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Toddler Time features, music, movement and a story for toddlers and infants. Theme is “Colors.” Call 979-415-2590.
Garden Lecture Series: 7 p.m. at the Delores Fenwick Nature Center, 5750 Magnolia Parkway, Pearland. Free. Program: Fermenting Veggies. Learn about the trend of fermenting vegetables. Hosted by Brazoria County AgriLife Extension and Keep Pearland Beautiful. Call 281-489-2795 or visit www.mykpb.org
Friday
Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. $12 per plate. Music by Duke Gamino. Drive-thru available. Call Ken at 979-417-7116.
Hamburger Night: 5 to 8 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551, 2000 FM 1459, Sweeny. Eat in or take out. Benefits veterans, youth and community. Call 979-345-4409.
Family Film Night: 6 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free event. Free pizza, popcorn and water. Recently released family friendly movie. Call 979-297-2667 or visit www.stmarklj.org.
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire house No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
Spring Fling: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park, Freeport. Inflatables, fascinating and interactive science activities, giveaway prizes, and more. Free and open to the public. Call 979-233-0066.
Way Past Prime Time Players Workshop Rehearsal: 6:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Ages 55 and up. $10 fee. 7 week workshop. All participants will be part of the performances. Call Jean Warren at 979-665-8307.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at United Way of Brazoria County, 4005 Technology Road, Suite 1020, Angleton. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who generally make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. By appointment only. Call 979-849-9402.
One-on-One Tech Help: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Saturday
Lenten Parish Mission: 5 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 110 E. South St., Alvin. Special guest Father Bruce Nieli of St. Austin Church in Austin. Contact 281-331-3751 or stjohnaff@gmail.com.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade: 1 to 4 p.m. at Surfside Beach City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive. Free beads and candy-tossing floats, costume contests, social, fundraisers. Portion of proceeds benefit Surfside first responders. Call 979-864-3414.
LEGO Mania: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Open play with LEGOS. Call 979-415-2590.
Dash for Donuts 1K: 10 a.m. to noon at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Fun/silly event perfect for families, weekend warriors and the below average athlete. Participants receive an free event T-shirt and donuts. Course features doughnut stations every 250 meters. Prizes for best costume. Bring nonperishable food items for local pantry. Entry fee for 13 and older $20 advance, $25 day of race; 12 and younger $10. Call 979-824-0599.
An Evening With Dr. Scott Rogers and His Guitars: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Columbia Rosenwald School, 247 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Rodgers will sing songs and tell stories. $10 includes refreshments. Call 979-345-6125.
“Dreams Your Past, Present, and Future”: 2 to 4 p.m. at Unity Church of Christianity Brazosport, 507 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Class by Ed Jamail on “Dreams Your Past, Present, and Future”. Call 979-239-8286.
