ANGLETON — La Vida Church was prepared to distribute 10,000 pounds of frozen whole chicken and 30,000 pounds of dry goods during its Cinco de Mayo community food distribution Tuesday. Within three hours, the church had given away just about everything.
While the giveaway was scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., they started at 9 a.m. because so many people were already there, Pastor Alex Montealegre said.
He arrived at the church at 6:15 a.m. and there were already 12 cars in line, he said. Eventually, traffic backed up from the church on North Valderas Street all the way to Highway 288-B, he said.
Those families came from all over Brazoria County, said his wife, Pastor Lisa Montealegre.
“It was about 2,000 families that we reached out to today,” she said.
Each family received some of everything — including boxes of cereal, several pounds of rice and beans, canned goods, snack foods, sauces and seasonings, and several liters of water, among other foodstuffs, Alex Montealegre said. Families also received a minimum of two bags containing 7 pounds of frozen chicken each, he said.
“There was so much variety,” he said. “I believe that this was enough for a week at least, for a family of four to six.”
Estimating the cost of everything, Alex Montealegre believes it came out to at least $200 worth of groceries per car. That means a lot for a family, because that’s money they can put toward something else, he said.
Tyson Food donated the chicken from Arkansas, while Fountain of Hope Food Bank in Georgia sent the dry goods, he said. The entire effort was coordinated through Foursquare Disaster Relief, Alex Montealegre said.
While La Vida headed the distribution, different churches were represented, Lisa Montealegre said.
“We had the participation of Life Foursquare Church, Triumph Church in Angleton and then Angleton First. And then Tejano Life Church,” Alex Montealegre said.
It’s not the first time La Vida has reached out to help the community, and leading up to the giveaway, they emphasized it was for everybody.
“We’re all in this together,” Alex Montealegre said. “We’re gonna get through it all together. There’s no other way.”
They are looking at doing another giveaway, and are willing to do it again as many times as it takes to help people get back on their feet, he said.
“I would like people to know that we love them, that they matter to us,” Alex Montealegre said. “They’re very important to us. We didn’t do this for any other reason than them — it’s all about people. Jesus was about people and so are we.”
