ANGLETON
Man hits guardrail, taken to hospital
Police believe a man driving northbound on Highway 288 fell asleep at the wheel at about 4 p.m. Friday, causing his vehicle to crash into a guardrail near the on ramp at Highway 35, officials said.
The vehicle was badly damaged, according to authorities who responded to the scene.
The driver appeared to be OK when the officer at the scene spoke to him, the officer said, but was transported to the hospital by EMS for evaluation.
