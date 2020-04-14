ANGLETON — The Stringfellow unit in Rosharon continues to be hit hard with the addition of three inmates who have contracted COVID-19, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The city of Rosharon had four men who tested positive on Monday, twos in their 30s, one in his 40s and one in his 60s. Sebesta was unaware which three were behind bars, he said.
The Wayne Scott Unit in Angleton became the county’s fourth prison to enter lockdown after one inmate tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the judge said.
Angleton reported two men who caught the disease, one in his 60s and one in his 80s, according to county numbers.
The Darrington, Ramsey and Stringfellow units in Rosharon already were on lockdown, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There are 22 prisons statewide under lockdown.
Two Pearland men, one in his 40s and another in his 50s, a Lake Jackson woman in her 20s, two Manvel women in their 40s and 50s, and two Manvel men in their 50s and 60s also tested positive, according to information provided by the county.
Despite Pearland’s lowest number of positive tests since March 28, Sebesta isn’t ready to celebrate just yet.
“We had 10 in Pearland just yesterday so it’s way too early to look into this as a trend,” Sebesta said. “Just south in Manvel they had a big uptick for them.”
CDC encourages masking, offers DYI options
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended wearing cloth face masks when entering public settings and has offered household solutions if one isn’t accessible.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta has taken the advice and wears a homemade mask when out in front of people.
“I have one and I’ve been wearing it for the last four or five days,” he said. “My mother-in-law made this one for me just out of simple cotton.”
The judge recommends residents to look to the CDC for suggestions, Sebesta said.
If masks are hard to find, household items such as bandanas, scarfs, ski masks, washable napkins or hand towels can make for suitable substitutes, according to the CDC.
The agency suggests folding the fabric to the middle from the bottom then from top and repeat twice, the CDC said. Then wrap two rubber bands on both sides and fold in the middle to make your cloth face covering, the CDC said.
The mask needs cover your mouth and nostrils and fit tightly on all sides of the face, the CDC said.
The covering should be made of multiple layers of breathable fabric and machine washable, the CDC said.
Goldman Sachs loans TO HELP MEET PAYROLLS
Through the Paycheck Protection Program, $50 million worth of loans from Goldman Sachs and the LiftFund will be distributed to small businesses in Texas, according to a news release from Gov. Greg Abbott.
Other community development financial institutions are also assisting in the partnership, the release said.
The loans are a part of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business program and will be used for payrolls in order for employers to remain staff members, the release said.
