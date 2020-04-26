ANGLETON
Wanted man injured in police chase
A man with an outstanding felony warrant from Harris County received an apparent head injury after crashing his car while being pursued by police, authorities said.
An Angleton officer stopped a vehicle about 10 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of West Mulberry Street for a traffic offense, Angleton Police Sgt. Ernest De Los Santos said. When the officer requested an additional unit to conduct a probable cause search, the man drove off westbound on Mulberry Street before entering Highway 288 southbound, De Los Santos said.
After the driver took the Dixie Drive exit, he didn’t negotiate the turn correctly and crashed his car, De Los Santos said.
Lake Jackson police, fire and EMS units were called to assist Angleton, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Carey Lankford said.
Officers found the driver partially unresponsive and began first aid until EMS arrived. The driver went by helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston with a possible head injury, De Los Santos said.
“The suspect was wanted out of Harris County for a felony assault family violence charge,” he said. “At this point, I believe an arrest warrant is gonna be issued. He wasn’t placed in custody due to his injuries.”
The driver’s name, condition and type of vehicle he was driving weren’t immediately available late Friday afternoon, De Los Santos said
