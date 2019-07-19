LAKE JACKSON
Firework injures man
A 28-year-old man who had a firework explode in his hand went by medical helipcopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for treatment, authorities said.
The firework went off about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Brazos River Boat Ramp in the 1300 block of FM 2004 in Lake Jackson, according to a new release. Lake Jackson EMS arrived to provide emergency treatment and prepare him for transport.
Authorities said the Brazoria man’s condition, the type of firework involved and the extent of the man’s injuries were not available Thursday afternoon.
