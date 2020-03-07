Sheriff’s office takes lead in homicide investigation
The investigation into the death of Katharine Cross, whose body was discovered Sunday in her home, will be led by Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, West Columbia Police Chief Paul Odin announced.
Cross is related to a West Columbia officer, and it is common law enforcement practice for an outside agency to take over the investigation when that is the case. Homicide is suspected, but an official cause of death has not been determined, investigators said.
City police remain part of the investigation and will assist the sheriff’s office with any leads and updates, Odin said.
West Columbia officers also will conduct frequent foot patrols throughout the community to ensure the safety of its residents.
“If you have any information concerning this crime or concerns about safety, contact Detective Scates or myself 979-345-5121,” Odin wrote.
Brimage endorses Vasut in Texas House runoff
Former Freeport mayor Troy Brimage has publicly endorsed Cody Vasut in the May 26 Republican primary runoff election for Texas House District 25.
Brimage narrowly finished third in the five-person race behind runner-up Vasut, a lawyer and Angleton City Council member. Brazoria County Tax Assesor-Collector Ro’Vin Garrett received the largest share of votes at 33.67 percent. Vasut had 24.17 percent.
The runoff winner will face Democrat Patrick Henry in November’s general election. Patrick was unopposed in his party’s primary.
Through a statement made on her behalf by campaign treasurer Justin Mills on election night, fourth-place finisher Rhonda Seth also endorsed Vasut and will direct her voters to his campaign.
VOW 22 hike collects $57,000 at fundraiser
Over the last five years, David and Stephanie Vincent have watched VOW 22’s fundraiser grow expediently, and 2020 is no different.
With the help of more than 1,000 patrons who attended last Saturday’s Veterans Suicide Awareness Hike at MacLean Park, VOW 22 raised $56,800.
All proceeds will assist veterans and their families with free counseling sessions in between their VA appointments.
VOW 22 will next host a veterans only job fair to continue placing unemployed service members back in the workforce. The date has not been announced.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.