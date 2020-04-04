The parent yelled, “No! You are not going to hide under those headphones! Stay engaged with the family!”
The teenager put down the headphones and stared into space. The parent yelled, “Stop staring! Get over it!”
The kid walked over, taking a seat on the couch, looking down at his hands.
The parent yelled, “Stop sulking! What is wrong with you?”
The kid walked into his room.
The parent followed him, “So you’re depressed, are you? You just want to hold up in your room and turn off the world? I’ll arrange counseling! Maybe you need to be on something!”
My Grandma Coble would have interfered by stating, “Just leave the boy be!”
The above is a collage of stories that I’ve heard in counseling across the years. In such cases, I’ve encouraged parents to relax, allow their child to retreat and then return to the issue of conflict when parent and child aren’t emotionally charged. Pursuing a controversy during heightened emotions leads to relationship-damaging attitudes, behaviors and words. Don’t.
With us packed together like submariners in a submarine with no place to go, we need to allow retreats on bunks, under headphones, in bedrooms, in backyards — wherever. Some are suffering from overexposure … to each other.
When anger occurs, the brain secretes chemicals that prepare for a defensive fight. So long as those chemicals are present, emotions are feign to usurp mature response. They must subside. Allow the chemicals to subside. Avoid avoidable pain. “Don’t be stupid!” as my late Aunt Polly of Jonesborro, Arkansas, used to declare.
Did you hear what an observant tuna said to another tuna when it saw a submarine passing by?
He said, “Look! There goes a can of people!”
Well, so much for an old Reader’s Digest joke I heard when I was a kid.
Seriously, let’s be especially careful while we are thrown together, served a second helping of one another for which we didn’t ask.
A husband has already said to me, “Man! I’m not long into this, and I’ve got cabin fever! Being cooped up with my wife just isn’t going to be tolerable for either of us!”
A teenager said, “I hate being with my parents all the time. They always look for work for me to do. I can’t even get away from them by going to school, and they won’t let me go anywhere else.”
So, what can we do in this predicament? Here are a four suggestions:
1. Practice an admonishment in the Bible.
The Bible says this: “Do unto others as we would have them do unto you.” Do that. Assign this experience to be your lab on becoming proficient in applying The Golden Rule.
2. Practice returning good for evil.
Jesus said this in his Sermon on the Mount: “Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you and persecute you (even when they’re in your own home)” Parenthesis, I’ve added. Smile.
3. Include family participation when everyone is in the mood for family time.
If a kid doesn’t want to play Uno because he or she has his or her age-level of companionship coming in on the cell phone, that’s understandable.
Who cannot yield to the temptation to see who is reaching out to him or her? Apparently, not even someone being introduced to an astronaut.
I saw a man on TV who pulled out his phone and glanced down to see who was signaling while television cameras were staring at him, and he was being introduced to a U.S. astronaut. Good grief!
And I remain amused as I relate this: I saw a girl who was marching with a group of cowgirls in the Brazoria County Fair Parade. She double-stepped until she reached the pickup ahead of her group. She then reached into a corner of the bed where she had stashed her phone, checked who was texting, emailing, Facetiming or whatever, and then she returned it, half-stepping until she drifted back into her group. So slick! Adult supervision being none the wiser.
Let’s just admit we pretty much all have an unquenchable curiosity when it comes to who is behind the notifications on our phones.
4. Write a thank-you note, email, letter to the editor, shout-out or whatever to this newspaper.
Sunday’s newspaper was stellar with the beautiful listing of what county churches are doing online to replace congregating into church buildings, enabling readers to participate in worship. Complete, well-developed sermons from local ministers were included.
As I read the sermons with admiration and inspiration, I beamed with mental kudos to the publisher and her staff.
Say thank you to The Facts. I do. You should. You have time.
