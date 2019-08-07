LAKE JACKSON
Brazosport ISD used its teacher convocation as a moment to celebrate what the superintendent calls “transformational” school finance reform in Texas.
When Dennis Bonnen immediately announced school finance would be a top priority for him after being voted in as speaker of the Texas House, skeptics doubted his ambitions. But he accomplished substantial, lasting change with House Bill 3, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
HB 3 lowers property taxes, increases state funding for education, decreases the district’s recapture “Robin Hood” payments to the state, funds full-day prekindergarten and more, Massey said.
“Speaker Bonnen proved that leadership matters,” Massey said.
Sheri Doss of Texas PTA presented Bonnen with its first “Champion for Children Award” at the district’s convocation Tuesday at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College. He deserves the award because he worked “across the aisle” and improved the trajectory for children’s futures, Doss said.
Bonnen only had trouble with the formality.
“The only correction I have is: I’m home and I’m not ‘Speaker Bonnen,’” he said.
He thanked the teachers for what they do for children and said it is an honor to represent them. He’s proud of HB 3, but he couldn’t have accomplished what he did without Brazosport ISD officials’ leadership and guidance, Bonnen said.
Bonnen continues to stand up for public schools, and this is a community that values education, Massey said.
In the past year, that value is reflected by voters passing a $267 million bond to fund facility upgrades and replacement campuses and buildings, Massey said.
It’s also evident with the more than $300,000 the Brazosport ISD Education Foundation has been able to grant to teachers for “great ideas,” Foundation Executive Director Brittany Rosenbaum said.
Last school year, $96,000 went to teachers with amazing grant proposals, Freeport LNG Spokeswoman Wendy Mazurkiewicz said. Any teachers on the fence about applying for a grant should definitely go for it this year, she said.
At the convocation, Rosenbaum awarded $1,000 to Freeport Elementary School because it had the highest staff participation in the Cornerstone Club, the district’s employee giving program, at 98 percent.
Guest speaker Joseph Sojourner told the teachers how much they can impact students’ lives, which he experienced as a child.
“Teachers are on the front line,” he said.
Sojourner almost got in a fight in fifth grade after another student made a racist comment toward him. His teacher pulled him out in the hallway and asked him, “How long will you let their words control you?”
He’s carried that teacher’s words with him ever since, Sojourner said. He encouraged teachers to keep believing in children because sometimes, they might be the only person in a child’s life who believes in them, Sojourner said.
Teachers should always tell students that anything is possible, he said. Teachers were encouraged to tag their social media posts with a slogan for this school year at Brazosport ISD, #FromHereAnything IsPossible.
