ANGLETON
With a few hours’ notice, a convoy of supportive community members honored those on the front lines of the pandemic to celebrate National Nurses Day on Wednesday.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus Marketing and Communications Manager Tonya Visor has watched nurses, doctors and first responders care for and serve the public.
With National Nurses Day appropriately on the calendar, Visor wanted those men and women to feel love and appreciation, despite the pandemic restricting the types of gatherings they’ve had in years past.
“We wanted to do something special,” Visor said. “Hospital and nurses week has always been special to us and we still wanted to celebrate it.”
Unable to host a large gathering or visit the hospitals, Visor organized a caravan to drive by the UTMB Angleton-Danbury Campus to show healthcare workers their appreciation.
“This is about honoring our heroes,” Visor said. “We contacted the city chamber and things fell together. The community was really excited.”
With a public announcement posted on social media Tuesday, Visor expected a small crowd. When she arrived Wednesday at Angleton Junior High School, where parade participants were lining up, she was almost driven to tears when she saw vehicles wrapped around the parking lot decorated with encouraging messages.
“I was thinking a few would show,” Visor said. “Our community always comes together. This emphasizes and solidifies that not even COVID will stop these community from coming together.”
The turnout was proof that “Angleton is where the heart is,” Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Beth Journeay said.
With his truck clad in balloons and confetti, Brandon Marquez entered the parade to honor his wife, who works as UTMB’s nursing manager.
“We wanted to come out to support them,” Marquez said. “It’s been a different life since this started. They are awesome and irreplaceable.”
In recognition of National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week, UTMB Program Manager Michael Washburn headed the caravan to the Angleton-Danbury campus to help those combating the virus understand the community’s admiration.
“It’s the beginning of National Hospital Week, a whole of thank-yous,” Washburn said. “This support will show them that.”
Emergency Medical Services Week is upcoming the week of May 17.
Times like these call for special events, Auxiliary President Carol Sebesta said.
“I think it will be important to show them how much we appreciate them,” Sebesta said. “This is to thank them.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.