CLUTE — Whether it is to double their celebration or ensure they’ll get a proper holiday meal, Brazosport ISD has made a tradition of feeding its students a Thanksgiving lunch and inviting families along for the fun.
“Some of them may not get the whole big spread at home,” District Child Nutrition Director Rachel Arthur said. “We can give them that.”
Plus, they get to serve the students a special, homestyle meal, she said.
After years of coordinating 210 turkeys to feed the district and families, Rachel Arthur joined her son Owen on Wednesday to eat his holiday meal at T.W. Ogg Elementary, where he is in prekindergarten.
“It’s really exciting, to be honest,” Rachel Arthur said.
After all the preparation and seeing parents get excited every year, she said it adds another perspective to eating with her son this year.
Owen is a third-generation Brazosport ISD student and his grandparents, Jim and Judy Arthur, ate lunch with him Wednesday at Ogg.
Jim Arthur is a retired coach and enjoys being back in the school environment with his grandson, he said.
“This is really good,” Jim Arthur said.
It’s nice to see the new Ogg building, which opened this year, he said, adding that he’s especially excited about everything happening in the district like the new high school field houses.
“The buildings and teachers make it easy for kids to get a good education,” Jim Arthur said.
Judy Arthur was quick to confirm she’ll take any chance she can get to hang out with grandson Owen.
“You better believe it,” Judy Arthur said.
Owen was happy his mom, grandma and grandpa were there, he said.
“I like the bread,” Owen said.
Nina Gore joined her son, Carter, who is also in prekindergarten. Walking across the street from Brazoswood High School, where she works, she was pleased to see Ogg’s parking lot packed with vehicles of visiting family members.
“I’m so excited to be able to run across the street and do this,” Gore said.
It also gave her a glimpse of her son in the school environment, showing her that he is able to quietly walk in a line with his arms crossed, she said.
She asked her son, who was wearing a self-decorated turkey hat, if he learned about turkeys in class that day.
“No, we learned about the letter B,” Carter said.
Carmen and Jaime Rojas used Wednesday to spend time with their granddaughter, Zola, a prekindergarten student.
Zola said she was happy to have them there.
Her father is a teacher and her mother works in a surgical clinic, so it was a perfect time for the grandparents to come out, Jaima Rojas said. It was also a good opportunity for Carmen Rojas, who is from Venezuela, to be exposed to the tradition of Thanksgiving, he said.
The food was good, but he said with a laugh that his wife’s cooking is great.
“What you do with your heart is what matters,” Jaime Rojas said, and Brazosport ISD staff put their hearts into that meal.
