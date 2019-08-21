FREEPORT — An engineering firm hired by the city will review Freeport’s aging water systems as it continues to focus on infrastructure improvements leaders and residents have said are long overdue.
At its meeting Monday, City Council approved allowing engineering firm Freese and Nichols Inc. to conduct a comprehensive review of the city’s water infrastructure, City Manager Tim Kelty said. The firm will look at water distribution lines, water wells and water treatment equipment throughout the city, Kelty said.
“One of the things we are working on right now, from a water and sewer standpoint, is evaluating all the systems,” he said.
Freeport recently hired Freese and Nichols Inc. on a general services contract to be the city engineer. It will be authorized to do various projects and identify needed improvements, Kelty said.
The city has not always paid close enough attention to the state of their water systems and he wants to make sure there are no sudden leaks or line breaks that would cause expenditures, Kelty said.
“We cannot afford to have surprises in that regard,” he said.
Council has been working with the city engineer and is evaluating the city’s lift stations to determine how many will need improvements, Mayor Troy Brimage said. The infrastructure needs to be looked at sooner rather than later, he said.
“We have to identify where the ‘now’ issues are,” he said.
In its proposed 2019-20 budget, about $1.5 million is dedicated for improving sewage issues, which involves wastewater collection, water treatment and water distribution, Kelty said.
The 2019-20 fiscal budget of about $25 million will be funded in part by a property tax rate of 62.8 cents per $100 of appraised land value, Kelty said. It is the same rate adopted since the 2016-17 fiscal year, but will bring in an estimated $646,000 more in revenue than the current year because of higher property values.
In comparison, the effective tax rate — that which will bring in the same revenue from properties on the tax rolls both years — is 61.8 cents per $100 of appraised land value. The proposed rollback rate, which would allow voters to petition for a lower rate, is 64.5 cents.
Property taxes will account for about $17 million of the city’s revenue, with sales, franchise tax and mixed beverage taxes contributing to the remainder.
“Originally, when we started to put the budget together, we were actually going to propose a rate that was above that,” he said.
As council and city staff worked through the proposed budget, they realized the current tax rate would work with the 2019-20 budget, Kelty said.
“I feel really good about it,” Brimage said. “It is what our finance director is recommending and that is what we hired her for.”
