Texas Department of Transportation’s repaving project that has sat idle for months might finally resume this month, a department official said.
The removal and replacement of concrete on all of the roadways entering and exiting the cloverleaf on the south end of Clute near Freeport, including Highway 288-B, Highway 288 and Highway 332, began in August 2018.
The concrete sections on the inner lanes of the road were replaced and construction crews left in early 2019, The Facts reported.
Texas Department of Transportation had “some things we had to work out with the contractor,” spokesman Danny Perez said.
“We’re currently working through that and hope to get them back out in mid- to late January,” he said.
This estimation depends on weather, Perez said. He declined to offer specifics of what they needed to “work through” with the contractor but said it was some concerns the contractor had on their side.
“We do understand the impact to folks in that area and it’s been our plan to get the contractor out there and get the work done as quickly as possible,” Perez said.
As orange barrels require traffic to go down to one lane in the area, there have been some minor accidents, Clute Police Chief James Fitch said, adding there has not been “anything major.”
Fitch does believe people will look forward to having it completed, he said.
“Anytime there is construction, the completion date is what they’re looking forward to,” Fitch said.
That completion date will come about two years after work resumes, Perez said. That would put the earliest completion date at January 2022, when the project was originally scheduled to wrap up in May of this year, according to the online project tracker.
These delays are “not out of the ordinary,” Perez said.
“While they are being paid through state funds of TxDOT, it’s still a collaboration. … (We) work to make sure the project gets done efficiently and effectively,” he said.
There will be different phases of construction throughout that time, he said.
“In construction, we have to keep the same capacity, or we attempt to keep the same capacity,” Perez said. “Once we have new pavement, we’ll shift traffic onto the new pavement.”
The replacement of the currently driven pavement will happen once that is shifted, he said.
The work is estimated to cost about $13.9 million.
