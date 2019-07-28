ANGLETON — Patrick Bulanek has always wanted to be a judge, but never saw the right bench to seek. Since the 461st District Court will focus on family law cases in Brazoria County, Gov. Greg Abbott’s appointment of Bulanek seems ideal.
After an interview process in Austin, Abbott appointed Bulanek, 37, to be the first judge to oversee the court when it is created Sept. 1. The court is replacing the 23rd District Court, which Brazoria County shared with Wharton and Matagorda counties.
“Governor Abbott appointed Patrick Bulanek because of his respect for the Constitution and commitment to the rule of law,” the governor’s deputy press secretary, Nan Tolson, said by email. “The Governor is confident Patrick will be a fair and honest judge for the people of the 461st District and was proud to make this appointment.”
Bulanek has high expectations of himself and wants to do well for Brazoria County residents, since his decisions will affect many families, he said. Before and during law school, he studied under highly respected judges in preparation for this role.
The judge-to-be is a Danbury native who graduated from Danbury High School in 2000, he said. His Brazoria County roots run deep as his grandfather, Donald Joe Bulanek, served on one of Danbury’s first city councils.
He still lives in Danbury with his wife, Kristin, who is the first assistant auditor for Galveston County, and their children, 6-year-old Adley Jo and soon to be 2-year-old Austin Wayne.
Bulanek attended the University of Houston-Clear Lake before going to Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston. He always planned to go to law school because he knew retired Senior Judge Ogden Bass since Bulanek was very young, he said.
Ogden Bass is excited for Bulanek and has known his “strong, Danbury family” for a long time, Ogden Bass asked his son, Brooks Bass, to tell The Facts.
Ogden Bass would have liked to have had Bulanek practice in front of him, but with his strength in character and integrity he believes Bulanek will make a fine jurist, Brooks Bass said.
The retired judge has two pieces of advice for Bulanek, Brooks Bass said.
“To temper your decisions with mercy and justice, and above all, remember that all people that appear in front of him are equal in the eyes of the law,” Brooks Bass said.
Bulanek saw Ogden Bass do his job very well and that encouraged him to pursue the same career path, which led him to clerking for Judge Randall Hufstetler during his first year of law school, Bulanek said.
“Judge Hufstetler was very instrumental in telling me to go watch trials to see how good lawyers operate,” Bulanek said.
During his second year of law school, he clerked with Lloyd Stansberry, who Bulanek describes as one of the top family law attorneys in the county. He interned with Stansberry until passing the bar exam in 2006, Bulanek said.
Stansberry told Bulanek he had “a knack” for working with family law, he said. Judge Marc Holder was the first to put Bulanek on a case as an amicus, meaning he worked with children involved in court cases to make impartial recommendations to the judge.
“He said, ‘I think you’d be good at it, you get to work with kids and you get to decide what’s in the best interest of the children,’” Bulanek said. “I did well on that, the lawyers liked me and I ended up having the majority of the amicus cases in Brazoria County.”
Bulanek began in private practice right after law school, taking some of the “spinoff” cases Stansberry couldn’t take because he was so busy, he said. Bulanek would assist in Stansberry’s bigger cases, and they remained close until his death in 2017.
Bulanek practiced in Alvin until he moved his law firm to Pearland in May 2018.
“I pretty much have done family law from the get-go,” Bulanek said. “The majority of my practice is family, amicus work, mediations … I’m a credentialed mediator since 2014.”
It’s tough to go through the worst time of people’s lives with them, but it’s rewarding in the end when they thank him for helping them persevere, Bulanek said.
Bulanek has been wanting to be a judge for a long time, he said.
“I find that I would fit the mold,” he said. “I’ve been asked to run for different benches, but I wanted to wait on a bench that was tailored to fit my practice areas. This one came up and it was a blessing.”
It’s impossible to be completely prepared to be a judge before actually sitting on the bench, Bulanek said, but his philosophy matches that of the Federalist Society, which is that a judge’s job is to say what the law is, not what it should be.
“I think I have all the skills necessary to be a good judge and I am prepared for this position,” he said.
