Brazoria County announced 12 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 10 of which are in Pearland. This brings the county total to 237.
As of Sunday evening, there were 83 people considered recovered and two deceased, leaving 152 cases active.
Ten of the 12 cases reported Sunday are in Pearland, where there is a large concentration of the county’s population and cases. The city now has 128 cases, 47 of which are considered recovered. Five of the 12 new cases are in people younger than 30.
The cases announced Sunday are in three Pearland men in their 20s, two Pearland women in their 40s, a Pearland man in his 40s, two Pearland women in their 20s, a Pearland woman in her 50s, a Pearland man in his 50s, a Manvel woman in her 60s and a Lake Jackson man in his 70s.
This totals nine cases in Lake Jackson, two of which are considered recovered, according to the county data. The man in his 70s is the oldest person in the city with the virus. The other cases in Lake Jackson fall in the 20 to 59-year-old age range.
The county released this data Sunday after not releasing data the previous two Sundays. County Judge Matt Sebesta could not be reached late Sunday for comment.
