ANGLETON — Witnesses in the former Freeport city manager’s pre-sentencing hearing Wednesday testified Jeff Pynes is manipulative, rude, inspiring and honorable.
Pynes, 53, faces a range of punishment from probation to 99 years in prison for the first-degree felony charge of aggregated theft by a public servant, to which he pleaded guilty and no contest to various aspects. Judge Terri Holder will decide his sentence upon the hearing’s conclusion, unless she needs more time to review evidence.
Prosecutors allege Pynes and two other men participated in kickback schemes with businesses the City of Freeport paid. They say Pynes also misappropriated funds that unaware business partners paid to the city and adjusted his own salary without City Council permission.
Those speaking to Pynes’ character Wednesday told of two different sides.
PROSECUTION
Accountant Robert Belt said he found unusual circumstances surrounding the Freeport Historical Museum fund, a nonprofit Pynes set up. Pynes headed the foundation and selected members of the board, who are usually selected by others to oversee its leader because “mankind is basically flawed and needs supervision,” Belt said.
“It’s kind of like letting the fox guard the hen house,” he said.
The museum funds should have been reported in the city’s annual financial statement, but were not, Belt said.
He found about $123,000 from that fund to be questionable, he said.
He also found checks that had “very young signers” including women who were 20 and 26 years old, he said. This is unusual because young people are usually less experienced and more impressionable, so they might not understand the weight of being a signer on these types of documents, Belt said.
Amanda Horton was one of those signers, she said.
On one occasion, she and Pynes withdrew $50,000 from the museum’s account, she said. Pynes asked her to take that cash home overnight then bring it to the George Lopez performance event the next day, she said.
“I had never seen that much money at once in my life,” Horton said.
She kept it in her closet overnight, she said.
When she worked at the museum, there was “money flying from every direction,” Horton said. When she would attempt to align the financial books, another purchase would derail that intent, she said.
She eventually quit the job because of the way Pynes treated her, she said.
“You go to work day in and day out and you’re manipulated by somebody,” Horton said. “You just feel … helpless in a way.”
Kenny Vernor, CEO of Vernor Material and Equipment, said Brock Enterprises cut Freeport a $70,000 check intended to get city water to the two companies that are right outside city limits. Vernor told the other company not to pay until the city broke ground on the water line project, but the company did anyway, Vernor said.
Eventually, Vernor found out that money was sent to the Freeport Historical Museum nonprofit fund.
Defense attorney Chip Lewis displayed an email that showed Brock Enterprises told Vernor there would be a “donation” two weeks before the check was written in April 2016.
Later in 2016, Pynes told Vernor the water line was not going to happen, Vernor said.
“I was pretty upset when he told me that,” he said. “Something about the money wasn’t in the budget, something of that nature.”
The company still uses a well to get water today, he said.
DEFENSE
The defense called four witnesses who said Pynes has been helpful, kind and was dedicated to the city.
“He was just a perfect child, he never got a speeding ticket or anything,” said Pynes’ mother, Linda Jones.
He was a joy to raise and continues to be reliable, she said.
“Jeff is my go-to guy,” Jones said. “He’s basically all I’ve got.”
Pynes wanted to be a police officer from the time he was 6, she said.
Shane O’Sullivan, Pynes’ second cousin, said when he was a child, he was immediately inspired by Pynes and his status as a police officer.
O’Sullivan came from poverty and an unstable family, so Pynes showed him another way of life, he said.
“He had electricity, so I wanted to go over to his house,” O’Sullivan said.
O’Sullivan eventually lived with Pynes while Pynes was chief of police in Freeport, he said.
“I found structure, work ethic, honor,” he said.
Pynes helped put him through the police academy and he has been an officer for a decade now, O’Sullivan said. Pynes also was the best man at O’Sullivan’s wedding, he said.
Chris Drosche said he met Pynes through a mentoring program when he was 16. Pynes taught him how to act professionally and expand his vocabulary, he said.
Pynes eventually helped Drosche get a job with the city when he was 18, after his only parent died, he said.
“I think that all the good that has been done shouldn’t be negated,” Drosche said. “I think community supervision would be a valid course of option.”
The hearing will resume today at 9 a.m. today in the 149th District Courtroom of Brazoria County Courthouse.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.