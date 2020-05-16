Texas is giving $5 billion of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to its cities and counties, but local leaders have mixed feelings about how much their slice of the pie could actually help.
More than $3 billion of the funds went to 18 jurisdictions with populations greater than 500,000, including Houston and Harris County, leaving $1.85 billion for all other counties and cities, according to the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
The payments to counties and cities will cover only necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency that were not accounted for in the budget approved before March 28 and were incurred from March 1 to Dec. 1, according to a fact sheet.
The 242 counties, and cities within those counties, which did not receive direct allocations can apply to the state for a $55 per capita allocation from the $1.85 billion, according to a news release from Gov. Greg Abbott.
Once there is a grant agreement, governments can immediately get 20 percent of their allocation, then provide documentation to access the rest through reimbursement, the release states.
BRAZORIA COUNTY
With CARES funding entering the Brazoria County, Judge Matt Sebesta and his team
“Through CARES, $55 a person is what we are eligible for,” Sebesta said. “It is very restrictive, so we are still viewing it and going through the process of how it can be used.”
Lost revenues and bridging revenue gaps are ineligible for funding, Sebesta said. He added any health department “hard costs” or expenses used to minimize the spread are eligible.
Based on the strict stipulations of the package, the judge believes not much could come from the bill.
“I think we will be hard-pressed to spend the money based on the guidelines,” Sebesta said.
The payments are similar to FEMA dollars with “a lot of strings attached,” the judge said.
Some employees have gone weeks and months at the health department and his office without receiving time off, he said.
“We have had our health department working every day since this started,” Sebesta said. “I got some people who haven’t had a day off in 60 days.”
LAKE JACKSON
Most of the City of Enchantment’s financial impact comes from lost revenues, mainly from sales tax and event and recreation center fees, City Manager Bill Yenne said. This program would not reimburse for those.
“There’s so many strings attached that it’s of little value to us,” Yenne said. “We’re not allowed to use any of this for the loss of revenues.”
There is a chance the city could use the funds to cover personal protective equipment bought for staff and anything else directly related to the pandemic, he said.
There has been “a little” unbudgeted employee overtime, and the city still had to pay employees who were home or on split shifts, Yenne said. They are not reimbursed for that since they work for a city, not a business, he said.
The city thrives and falls along with its businesses, though, since sales tax is its top revenue stream, Yenne said.
The county’s emergency group, which includes Lake Jackson, has done most of the response, Yenne said. If Lake Jackson did receive funds, the city might redirect it into the hands of those doing testing, if legal and possible, he said.
“We’ll look at it and kind of go from there,” he said.
ANGLETON
The concern is high for incurred expenses in many areas, including lost sales tax revenue, facility rentals, people who would have gone to the rec center, court fees, inspection fees, development fees and waived late fees for utilities, Angleton Mayor Jason Perez said.
“The biggest loss comes from utilities, including waived or forgiven late fees and disconnect fees, roughly adding up to $60,000 in lost revenue,” Perez said.
The CARES Act will help Angleton make up for lost expenses, as the city plans to properly budget the funds, Angleton City Manager Jason Whittaker said.
“We’ve spent money on PPE and hand sanitizer and hand sanitizer stations for the cities, so CARES will be an aid for that, as well as incurred expenses for signage and other materials to aid with social distancing and staff expenses,” Whittaker said.
“A second part of the provisions is that cities can take loans for up to $5 million to make up for the loss of revenue, but, remember that’s a loan, so, if you’ve lost revenue, I’m not sure that feasibly benefits us.”
Angleton has $22,430 in expenses of PPE, legal expenses, and staff due to the virus response, Whittaker said.
“So, we budget a little bit in terms of emergency response, and we haven’t had anything like this before, and it’ll pretty much clean out that fund prior to the hurricane season,” Whittaker said. “Technically, if a hurricane happens, we have reserves, and we would also get some support from FEMA to help.”
The city’s COVID-19 response could go on for the next couple of months, Whittaker said, and he’s proud of the city’s employees and first responders for sticking it through.
“We’re really proud of the city employees for the way that they have been flexible and in terms of changing the way that they operate for the COVID response, and we’re really proud of the first responders in terms of the way that they have adapted to the COVID response, responding to the different incidents around the city,” Whittaker said.
WEST COLUMBIA
For West Columbia, city officials are still questioning what how the money can be used, City Manager Debbie Sutherland said.
“We are eligible for about $46,000 and we are looking for ways to use it,” Sutherland said. “They are good at telling us what it can’t be used for rather than what it can be used for.”
Sutherland added she was “surprised” by the amount and “disappointed” for Brazoria County’s lack of direct apportionment.
“It’s never enough because there’s always a need,” Sutherland said. “We might not be eligible even if it’s offered. Larger cities had to deal with more, but we only have $10,000 in expenditures.”
The costs cannot be submitted for both the CARES and FEMA reimbursements, Sutherland said.
Sutherland announced during Monday’s council meeting that the city had submitted preliminary paperwork for FEMA COVID-19 reimbursements.
The city has used funds to install Plexiglas barricades for the office clerks, personal protective equipment for employees and a “nominal” amount of unbudgeted money for overtime workers, Sutherland said.
