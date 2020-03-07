The sheriff’s race reminds me of a visit I had with former Sheriff Robert Gladney.
He was a tall, stocky, imposing figure who epitomized to me how a Texas lawman ought to appear.
I sat somewhat timid in his large office with him behind the desk. When granted permission to speak, I petitioned, “I would like to have a ministry to the people in jail.”
He knew me from this column in the newspaper, although we had not previously met in person.
Silence.
I felt as if I were being studied.
Sheriff Gladney began a question, “How would you like to be …” he paused, leaned over and spit tobacco in his spittoon and then finished his question, “… chaplain of my jail?”
Surprised at the invite, I relaxed inside and answered affirmatively. Thus, began an opportunity that spanned almost eight years.
Early on, I learned an inmate had performed a sexual act to earn a single postage stamp so that he could write to his family for help. From then on, I carried 200 stamped envelopes to give to anyone who wanted to connect with family members or friends on the outside, and I distributed the mailing kits to all who needed them.
But I had egg on my face when I used the wrong pleasantries in greeting the inmates. I asked, “How’re you doing men?”
One piped up, “Great! We’re all in jail!”
His answer was facetious, but I deserved it.
Another time, I was once again caught off guard. The men asked me, “How’s it going, Chaplain?”
“Not so well,” I complained, “I was up until late last night putting a water pump on my car.”
One said, “Get us out of this jail and we’ll replace every water pump on every car on your block.”
Having a captive audience, I asked the thieves among them, “How can people protect their homes from you?”
The answer was immediate, “Get a little yapping dog for inside your house. You can’t shut up the little ones. The big ones, you can toss a steak and shut them up. The little ones, they just won’t shut up no matter what you do.”
Another chimed in, “Play a radio or TV. I’ve never broken into a home where it sounds like someone’s home. I don’t want confrontation; I just want to take your stuff and get away.”
I asked, “Do burglar bars help?”
One said, “They just let me know that there’s something worth stealing inside the home.”
“Burglar bars with alarms help,” one said, “because it sends us to a less protected home down the street.”
An inmate stepped up to the bars, and I courteously greeted him.
He wouldn’t accept my greeting as others had. He asked, “Do you know me, Chaplain?”
Not wanting to slight anyone, I tried not to admit that I didn’t remember him. I dodged saying something like this: “Good to see you. Are things moving along well for you?”
He wouldn’t let me off the hook. He responded, “No! Do you know me?”
I tried to dodge again.
He said, “No! Study my features.”
Pause.
“Now, do you know me?”
I finally gave in, admitting, “I’m sorry, I don’t know you.”
He then responded, “You are the chaplain, and you don’t know Jesus when you see him?”
I was relieved. Although empathetic about his being unaware of reality, I knew that I hadn’t let him down by forgetting him.
“Jesus” actually took over an issue in the cell block.
An inmate who told me that he had demons in his stomach, imps who wouldn’t shut up, keeping him awake at night, turned to his cellmate and inquired, “Are you really Jesus?”
“Yes!” the inmate declared.
He exclaimed, “Get these demons out of my stomach!”
I hope both men received the evaluations and interventions they needed.
Other inmates reported recovery to me, and I cherish all the memories set in motion by Sheriff Gladney.
Now thinking about a death-row cell. When inside the cell where the Apostle Paul was housed his last days before martyrdom, I went behind the 15 people on my tour facing the tour guide, and I stepped off the diameter of the round cell with my shoes. Toe to heal, it was 15 and one-half steps. My shoes were about 12 inches. Hence, fifteen and one-half feet in diameter.
The cell was beneath the streets, hewn in stone. The shape of it was an upside cone with walls that were about 6 feet tall.
St. Paul was let down through the hole in the top at street level, down through the cone, along the vertical wall and onto the floor. When the hole was sealed at the top, Paul would have been able to have a lit candle but for a moment, although the cell was a total blackout. That’s because the flame would have competed with him for the oxygen that he breathed.
He burned a candle long enough, however, to inscribe words that resound even until this day, “I am ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness … and to all those who love his (Christ’s) appearing” (2 Timothy 4:6-8).
Certainly, I was privileged to stand on holy ground.
