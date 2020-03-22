ANGLETON — Four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brazoria County brings the total number of cases to 14, and while all those who tested positive are isolated and recovering, it’s imperative social distancing and minimizing person-to-person contact be taken seriously, county officials said.
One new case, confirmed Saturday morning, is a Pearland man in his 50s, and while his case is not travel-related, it is not known where or how he contracted the virus.
However, “travel-related” is a broad term.
“Let’s remember something: All of these cases are community spread,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
When the county says “travel-related,” it just means the individual likely picked up the virus in another community, Sebesta said.
Some of the other positive cases are for people who have traveled extensively over the last several weeks, and when they’ve traveled extensively in communities that have had a large outbreak of the coronavirus, “it is quite likely that is where that contact was made where they picked up that germ,” Sebesta said.
“And this is gonna go through all of our communities,” he said.
County epidemiologists are still working through the interview process to retrace the man’s steps as much as possible in an attempt to figure out where he may have come into contact with the virus, Sebesta said.
“He is stable and at home,” County spokeswoman Sharon Trower said of the Pearland man. “He is recovering, as far as we know at this point.”
Three more cases were confirmed by county officials Saturday afternoon. One is a Rosharon man in his 20s, one is an Angleton man between 25 and 35 years old, and the third is a Clute man between 55 and 65.
The Angleton and Clute cases are the first confirmed in each city, meaning that the virus has spread to cities in the Brazosport area that were previously untouched.
“We’re gonna continue to have new cases coming in,” Sebesta said.
With more people being tested, there will be a spike in cases, he said.
“Five yesterday, four today — it is the weekend so I would imagine once we get into the new week next week, we’ll continue to see increased numbers,” Sebesta said.
County officials do not know where those three individuals were tested, Trower said.
The other 10 people who tested positive are stable and recovering at home as well, “which is good news,” Trower said.
Of those, five are in Pearland, three are in Alvin, one is in Rosharon, and one is in Manvel. There are no known connections between any of the cases, except for the two individuals in Alvin who share a household and are believed to have contracted the virus at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
“They — and any of them that have families — they and their families are all home isolating,” Sebesta said. “They’re being smart, staying at home. Now that they know that they have this, they’re not out and about in the community, mixing and mingling with people.”
Socializing with others during this time is not recommended, and social distancing should be practiced as much as possible, Sebesta said.
“Folks should be averting getting out and mixing with the public any more than they absolutely have to,” Sebesta said. “They need to hunker down.”
Social distancing needs to be taken “very, very seriously” in order to slow down the spread of the disease, Sebesta said. That’s how communities will get ahead of the coronavirus — by minimizing person-to-person contact as much as possible, he said.
“Stay calm,” Trower said. “Follow the rules, and let’s try to get this under control where we can flatten the curve.”
Sebesta agreed.
“People need to stay calm, use their common sense, and just stay home as much as they can,” he said.
