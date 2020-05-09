ANGLETON — The triage tents at UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus are coming down after experts accepted that the surge of novel coronavirus patients they were prepared for didn’t happen.
UTMB is resuming some normal operations after health experts determined the number of COVID-19 cases did not reach the heights some feared, said Katrina Lambrecht, vice president of health system operations and regional hospitals.
“We understand now that we are going to be living with COVID for some time to come,” she said. “We just want to make sure that people are also taking care of their other regular healthcare needs — that they aren’t afraid to get care.”
Officials with the medical branch have taken steps to make sure patients coming into the facility for face-to-face meetings are safe, Lambrecht said.
Visitors will immediately notice the medical branch is now screening everyone at the door and there is a no-visitor policy in most cases, Lambrecht said. Additionally, staff have moved chairs to encourage proper social distancing and are even more-regularly sanitizing facilities.
All visitors to the facility, including all staff and providers, will wear masks, Lambrecht said.
Branch officials are still encouraging those worried they might have coronavirus to call before coming into a facility, Lambrecht said. That will ensure they run less of a risk of infecting others, and will also give health providers more of an opportunity to give them specific care.
Many of the facility’s normal operations have resumed, with the exception of the walk-in after-hours urgent care clinic, Lambrecht said. Patients can still receive urgent care if they call the clinic beforehand.
Doctors at the medical branch prepared for the possibility that coronavirus patients might overwhelm its facilities across the region, including constructing tents at the Angleton facility to accommodate an influx of patients, Lambrecht said.
But that surge never happened, she said.
“The tents in Angleton are going down this week,” she said. “That’s a visible sign that things are getting back to this new normal.”
Branch officials could close some of its operations should that surge ever arrive, but its facility in Angleton hasn’t been anywhere near overwhelmed, Lambrecht said. The facility has about 45 beds, which includes those in labor and delivery, but never had more than a handful of COVID-19 patients at any given time.
“It’s kind of like the overall economy opening,” she said. “We all need to be cautious and take the precautions that we can. If we experience an overwhelming number, then we enact measures for whatever the need is.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.