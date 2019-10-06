LAKE JACKSON
Lake Jackson to revisit yard parking ordinance
Lake Jackson City Council passed an ordinance last year to disallow parking passenger vehicles in residential yards that are visible from the street. It became effective Jan. 1.
Monday, Kenneth Crain will ask council to consider removing “no parking in yards,” according to the meeting agenda.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of Lake Jackson City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
Council will also consider a $70,000 emergency repair to Lift Station 5, the agenda states, as well as a $8,500 contract for Anna Lehnoff to write social media campaign content.
To see the full agenda, visit lakejackson-tx.gov.
BRAZORIA
Council to review ordinances
During a workshop Tuesday, Brazoria City Council will review the ordinances pertaining to loitering and criminal trespassing and coin-operated machines, the agenda states. They will not take any action regarding the ordinances Tuesday.
During their regular meeting, council will consider canceling the groundwater storage tank project, which they delayed at their last meeting. The $800,000 project is not needed because the city has plenty of water storage without that tank, City Manager Olan Massingill said.
The council will also have a presentation from Port Freeport, consider cleaning out some ditches near Yaupon and hear a request to place a street light in the 500 block of West Front Street, the agenda states.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of Brazoria City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
COMMISSIONERS COURT
Commissioners to host public hearing
According to the agenda, The public is invited to comment on beach regulations at the regular Commissioners Court meeting, according to the agenda.
County Judge Matt Sebesta said they will discuss the consolidation of the beach regulations into one document.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Brazoria County Courthouse in Angleton, 111 E. Locust St., Angleton.
