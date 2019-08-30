FREEPORT — A Freeport pharmacy was one of several institutions involved in a drug trafficking network that ended in charges for 41 people and the diversion of more than 23 million pills, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
The 41 people were involved in a network of “pill mill” clinics and pharmacies, including Freeport Pharmacy, 323 S. Brazosport Blvd., the news release states.
Medical providers, clinic owners and managers, pharmacists, pharmacy owners and managers as well as drug dealers and traffickers were all charged, according to the release. The bust allegedly resulted in the diversion of approximately 23 million oxycodone, hydrocodone and carisoprodol pills, the release states.
Attorneys in the U.S. Southern District of Texas Court charged Amish Kordia, 43 of Pearland, owner and pharmacist-in-charge; Samson Alazar, 51 of Missouri City, pharmacist; Kwana Broussard, 40 of Fresno; James Johnson, 42 of Houston; and Lashundra Wilson, 40 of Houston; for their alleged participation in a scheme to illegally distribute controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose through Freeport Pharmacy, the news release states.
There had never been any issues with the pharmacy, Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said, adding the police had not seen any indications of wrongdoing.
“It always saddens us to see a business in our community not follow the rules that are governed by the state, but we’re glad to have a task force who monitors these establishments and is quick to take swift action when they see wrongdoing,” Garivey said.
Garivey said he believed the pharmacy remains closed after Wednesday’s raid. It’s unclear whether it will reopen.
The Drug Enforcement Administration served immediate suspension orders on seven pharmacies and two providers involved in dispensing controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose, the release states.
The owner and pharmacist in charge at one involved pharmacy allegedly dispensed the second-most number of oxycodone 30mg pills of all pharmacies in Texas in 2019, and the ninth-most in the nation, according to the release.
The Health Care Fraud Unit of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section, the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Southern and Eastern Districts of Texas and District of Massachusetts, DEA, task force officers from greater Houston police departments and the FBI were involved in the investigation and arrests, according to the release.
The Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force was one of the assisting agencies, Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Reioux said, declining to comment further.
