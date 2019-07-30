LAKE JACKSON — Women Building Community might be one of the “best-kept secrets” in Southern Brazoria County, but their members are ready to get the word out, raise more funds and continue awarding grants to local organizations with worthy causes.
As they have for 16 years, Women Building Community will have their Garden Party in the Lake Jackson Civic Center’s Terrace Room, 333 Highway 332, at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The event is free for the public and welcomes donations, which are tax-deductible if more than $25, Community Foundation of Brazoria County Executive Director Barbara Franklin said.
The Garden Party marks the end of this year’s grant process, Franklin said. A committee reviews all the applications, then the party is a time for members and organizations to gather and learn about their missions, she said.
“The garden party is to actually give them their funds,” Franklin said.
Women Building Community members work to host events that better the community each year, such as the collection of baby items during its Mrs. Claus Party in December.
The Garden Party lets the winning organizations share what they will use their funds for, she said. The awarding committee focuses on women’s and children’s issues, Franklin said.
“It’s just a nice time for our members to get together and actually see what their funds are going for,” she said.
Women Building Community gets wonderful grant proposals of ongoing projects or new concepts people want to bring to the area, member Cheri McBurnett said, adding that these make the community a better place to live.
Fitting with Women Building Community’s philosophy, the public is welcome to the event, Franklin said. This is a good opportunity to learn about the group and consider sponsoring or becoming a member, she said.
“Anyone interested in joining can come,” she said.
There are always many applications and the committee has to pick the grant proposals they think are the most deserving, McBurnett said. If they have more members who contribute funds, they can give away even more grants, she said.
The group also relies on corporate sponsors like BASF, which allows them to rent the room and serve food at the Garden Party each year, Franklin said.
What Women Building Community has been able to do in the past two years is “just incredible,” McBurnett said. They impact current organizations and help new ones do good work in the community, she said.
McBurnett is “pretty excited” about this year’s grant winners, which include something new for Brazoria County that is much needed, she said.
Anyone who plans to attend should RSVP to 979-848-2628.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.