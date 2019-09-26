LAKE JACKSON — The three-time rib-eating champion Lake Jackson Police Department gnawed out a victory over the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office in a friendly competition for a good cause Wednesday afternoon.
Lined up along tables inside the Brazos Mall, trays of rib meat provided by Texas Roadhouse sat in front of the law enforcement teams consisting of six to eight members.
As both teams were cleared to dig into the relay-style match, Lake Jackson officers took an early lead over the Sheriff’s Office team.
By the time Lake Jackson officers were finished with their allotted meat, the Sheriff’s Office was on just their fourth guy, Lake Jackson’s John Hogan said.
Each member had to eat two rolls and a half-rack of ribs before the next team member could chow down, Hogan said.
“This was one of the funnest experiences I’ve ever had, and it’s for a good cause,” Lt. Buck Henson of the Sheriff’s Office said.
Despite losing, the team was in good spirits and joked they let Lake Jackson Police Department win.
The county department chose the Brazoria County Peace Officers Association Blue Santa fund for its charity, which Texas Roadhouse committed to donating 5 percent of its Wednesday night sales to the organization.
Likewise, Lake Jackson chose to donate its winnings to their Blue Santa fund and Texas Roadhouse committed to donating 10 percent of its Wednesday evening sales to that fund.
While the Angleton Police Department initially planned to face the Lake Jackson Police Department, they were unable to last minute, Assistant Chief Katherine Davis said.
The Sheriff’s Office quickly responded to the mutual aid call.
“We’re a three-time winner,” Hogan said. “We had a really strong team we put together. We’re really excited yet again to take home the trophy.”
