Brazosport ISD is one of 30 finalists for a grant to aid with the implementation of blended learning across the district.
The grant is part of a Raising Blended Learners initiative sponsored by Raise Your Hand Texas, an organization dedicated to strengthening and improving Texas public schools.
“Blended learning really by definition is helping take the best of technology and what teachers are doing in classroom instruction in order to personalize instruction for students,” said Jennifer Jendrzey, vice president of strategy and evaluation for Raise Your Hand Texas.
“The idea behind pursuing blended learning is how can we continue to seamlessly integrate technology for our students,” Brazosport ISD Assistant Superintendent Brian Cole said. “Part of what I always think about when I talk about blended learning is we’ve gone from the age where we had desktop computer labs to where every student has a Chromebook provided.”
Brazosport ISD already has the technology in place for blended learning to happen, but the Raise Your Hand Texas grant would provide the opportunity for the district to go even deeper, thanks to the extra funds, Cole said.
Raise Your Hand Texas has done this program once already in 2015, Jendrzey said.
“In the first cohort we supported 15 districts … and about 35,000 students at the end of those three years were impacted by the initiative,” she said.
After a competitive year-long application process, school districts selected this April will be part of a second cohort, she said. Up to 20 winning districts will each receive up to $300,000 in grant funding, and technical assistance to help with implementing the blended learning plans that the school districts have submitted and received feedback on as part of the application process.
For those districts selected for funding, implementation will begin this fall and will continue over a period of three years, Jendrzey said.
If Brazosport ISD is awarded grant funding, the district plans to create a grant-funded position that would work collaboratively with middle school math teachers to identify and implement digital resources in order to maximize student learning, Cole said. They plan to launch at Rasco Middle School first, and when they see great results, to replicate those across the district, he said.
“We know students are learning both through face-to-face and digitally and that that engages them, so blended learning isn’t going anywhere if we aren’t awarded the grant,” Cole said. “We have students in Pre-K and kindergarten that are going to be working jobs that we don’t even know exist right now. Technology changes that fast. … We want to be sure we’re on the forefront of that, and blended learning is an approach to do that.”
Seamless integration of blended learning across the Brazosport school district would focus on how to make the student truly enjoy being in the classroom and learning, Cole said.
“When kids are enjoying it, they’re more actively engaged and learning at higher levels,” Cole said.
