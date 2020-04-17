Brazoria County passed 300 confirmed cases after announcing 17 people had tested positive for COVID-19, tying for third-highest daily total.
Fourteen more county residents also have moved into the recovered column.
Pearland recorded the highest daily total again with the addition of seven cases — four women and two men in their 30s, a woman in her 50s. That brings the total number of positive tests in that city alone to 157.
Rosharon added two inmates to the count, one from Darrington and another from Stringfellow. The men were in their 50s and 60s, according to county numbers.
Among the five Angleton men who contracted the virus, two in their 30s and 40s and one in his 20s, four reside at the Scott Unit.
A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s from Alvin and a Freeport teenager also tested positive.
The county now has 302 cases, with 154 recovered and three deaths, according to county numbers.
