ANGLETON — Coronavirus testing and tax appraisals dominated a conversation with Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta from behind a computer screen.
Sebesta was the featured guest at the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce’s virtual luncheon Wednesday.
The judge took viewers on a mock trip of how the patient undergoes the COVID-19 treatment process.
“Once they get the results from the labs from the state, the first phase is they reach out to the patient to investigate,” Sebesta said. “Then it’s handed out to our contact tracker, so they can find out where they’ve been and who they been with. Then our symptoms checkers call every day to check on them.”
More mobile testing sites are to come in the following days, Sebesta said. MacLean Park will be open for testing Saturday and Brazosport College will be open Tuesday through May 15, he said.
Sweeny Community Hospital is hosting the Community Health Network mobile unit through Friday.
Residents must call to prescreen before arriving at the sites.
The county does not have an official number of residents that have tested altogether but said roughly 4,000 tests came from UTMB, Community Health Network and military testing sites, Sebesta said.
Sebesta heaped high praise for his team’s endless days of hard work.
“We are so blessed with a public health authority in Dr. Scott Rogers and Cathy Sbrusch, our health director,” Sebesta said. “They have just been flat out phenomenal.”
Sebesta has heard concerns about property appraisals, he said.
“The appraisal is an arm of the state,” Sebesta said. “They are doing the jobs that have been mandated to them. When they are raising your values, they aren’t raising your taxes.”
With hair, nail and tanning salons preparing to welcome back customers, Sebesta warned residents not to turn complacent.
“Even though more businesses are allowed to practice, we still need to be vigilant,” Sebesta said. “I encourage each one of you to go out and review those rules, so you know which restaurants, salon providers are doing what they need to do to protect their safety but for yours as well.”
State Sen. Larry Taylor will be the next virtual luncheon guest May 13.
