ANGLETON — An energy park that city leaders expect to raise $200,000 of tax revenue was approved by both the Planning and Zoning Committee and city council this week after multiple town halls.
The proposed Gambit Energy Storage Park would be a green energy storage facility at 998 W. Live Oak St. and Western Avenue. While it will be about 200 feet from a residential neighborhood, the homes will not be affected, City Manager Scott Albert said. It was selected because of its proximity to the Texas New Mexico Power Co., City Manager Scott Albert said.
The unmanned energy park would serve as a backup energy reserve and help integrate and stabilize new, renewable energy resources, Albert said.
“The city was transparent and I think handled the project very well in responding to concerns,” Albert said. “(Developer) Plus Power did a great job in educating not only the (city) staff but what the project is for residents.”
The project will also raise more than $400,000 for Angleton ISD once it’s built, Albert said.
While some residents questioned the project early on, the city feels it’ll be a good opportunity for Angleton’s continued growth.
“Really and truly, we’ve posed a lot of questions to the company and they have impeccable safety records,” Councilman John Wright said. “Noise shouldn’t be a factor, and we’ll keep (the surrounding area) overgrown so you really won’t see it.”
The park will also provide new technology that will be extremely beneficial during potential blackouts, Albert said.
“This is the type of project that will supplement and prevent blackouts,” Albert said. “This is new technology coming into the energy market. We’re very fortunate to have this type of thing in Angleton.”
The company has a few things left on their to-do list before construction begins, Albert said. But the project should be completed within 12 to 18 months once it’s started, he said.
“In my opinion, for a developer, they went well above and beyond,” Albert said referencing Plus Power developers. “They’ve been accommodating. It’s understandable — the concerns of community— but Plus Power did a great job addressing issues. Residents asked great questions and that’s the way government is supposed to work.”
