Albert Sidney Johnston was a soldier by profession, as well as a Texan by choice. When war with Mexico broke out in April 1845, he itched to be one of the officers involved.
For the first time in his life, he faced obstacles to service, however. His wife was opposed to this course of action, and in order to receive a commission, he faced the enmity of Sam Houston and his considerable political power.
When he did receive an invitation from U.S. Gen. Zachary Taylor to join his corps of officers, Johnston managed to placate his wife by promising he would only serve six months and would not re-enlist unless she agreed.
Once he had secured her permission, he wanted to waste no time in getting into the action. No ships were available to take him on the 300-mile trip to the Mexican border to join Taylor’s forces, so he joined a group of volunteers to travel there on horseback.
All along the way, more volunteers joined the original group and later formed a group commanded by Maj. Jack Hays. About a month after they reached Fort Polk, the Texas group’s commander, Gov. Pinckney Henderson, arrived.
Johnston was elected colonel of the First Texas Infantry Regiment, and he immediately began training his men, never an easy task when it involved the independent Texans.
Despite this, he wrote in letters to family and friends that he was pleased with their progress and was managing to shape them into “a fine body of riflemen, capable … of maneuvering with great rapidity and precision.”
Including Johnston and his troops, Taylor’s forces consisted of more than 6,000 troops, who moved up the Rio Grande toward Monterrey in late July 1845.
They were plagued with miserable heat and illness, along with hard marches and periodic inactivity that combined to lead many of the volunteers to leave at the end of their original volunteer enlistment.
When this depletion of forces left Johnston without a command, Taylor appointed him to serve under Maj. Gen. William O. Butler as inspector general.
Johnston offered “a conspicuous mark” after Butler was wounded and his own horse had suffered three wounds, according to the account written by his son.
Still, Johnston refused to dismount, even though “all the officers around him were dismounted or disabled,” according to this biography.
When the American troop s marched toward Monterrey and attacked the enemy, they found the Mexican army deeply entrenched, with Johnston’s actions there earning praise from several of his superiors.
His friend, Jefferson Davis, wrote that when the U.S. retreat threatened to become a rout, Johnston took charge, with only a sword as his weapon.
Gen. Joseph Hooker later wrote that despite the panic of new troops against the enemy’s fire, it was mainly through Johnston’s agency “that our division was saved from a cruel slaughter.”
Hooker noted the “coolness and magnificent presence” displayed by Johnston on the field and said he had “left an impression in my mind that I have never forgotten.”
This had prepared him, Hooker said, “for the stirring accounts related to me by his companions on the Utah campaign, and for his almost godlike deeds on the field on which he fell, at Shiloh.”
Taylor appointed Davis to negotiate for the surrender at Monterey, and Johnston volunteered to accompany him. When they approached the plaza, the two officers found armed Mexican infantrymen atop roofs and artillery barricaded behind the street.
Davis and Johnston ignored the implied threat, continuing to walk their horses while raising their white handkerchiefs, and riding on to the battery, where they maneuvered the adjutant general into accompanying them, thus avoiding a more perilous confrontation.
When he later related this incident to his son, Johnston admitted he had been embarrassed at the time, because he was wearing a red flannel shirt, blue denim pants, a torn checked coat and a “wide-awake hat.”
This was typically Texan garb, he explained, making it something of a red flag to the Mexicans, who hated all Texans. He had worn it from necessity, because his uniform had been thoroughly soaked by saltwater, leaving it shrunken and unwearable.
Johnston retired from the Army after the Mexican commander signed the terms of capitulation, and he returned to Galveston in October. Although he was a soldier by profession and would have preferred to remain in service, he acceded to his wife’s wishes and returned to China Grove to become a planter.
That required buying the furnishings and supplies they would need for their home there, as well as farm implements, stock and seeds to transform the land there into a working farm.
Although “plantation” was part of the property’s name, it bore little relation to the grand expectations that word implies today. Johnston was aware from the outset he would have to accomplish most of the work personally. He was deeply in debt, with no funds available to acquire slaves.
His years of Army service had accustomed him to hard work and deprivations, and that experience served him well during the next couple of years.
The residence built for him and his family was a clapboard-covered, double log cabin with a wide porch. Its furnishings were rough pine tables, beds and hickory chairs, with none of the elegant furnishings to which his wife – and to some extent, Johnston himself – had become accustomed.
Their home was isolated, with its nearest neighbors, Mr. and Mrs. W.D.C. Hall, living several miles away.
Next week: The Albert Sidney Johnstons’ Texas home at China Grove.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.